It’s the big three, when talking about the New Castle High boys basketball program. The Red Hurricane has won 14 WPIAL championships in the history of the storied program.
And how does New Castle do it? By the team’s battle cry they have used during Ralph Blundo’s 12-year tenure — together.
The ‘Canes captured WPIAL championships in 1927, 1936, 1982, 1993, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.
“From a personal perspective, I’m proud to be a part of it,” said Blundo of the program’s rich history. “I’m proud to galvanize our community. They rally around us and that’s a ton of fun for our guys.”
Blundo’s teams have reached at least the semifinals each of his 12 seasons and he owns seven WPIAL championship rings as the head coach.
New Castle (23-1), seeded second, will look to add another chapter to its titles and tradition when it takes on top-seeded Laurel Highlands (24-0) at 9 p.m. Friday at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
“They’re dynamic,” Blundo said of the Mustangs. “They have three players averaging nearly 20 points a game. You just don’t see that very often.
“You have to be very engaged against them. If you make a mistake, they will make you pay.”
Laurel Highlands has won two WPIAL titles (1968, 2020). Despite being unbeaten and the top seed, Mustangs coach Rick Hauger knows his team is facing a tall task.
“They look like just like I would expect. A real good team,” Hauger said of New Castle. “They’re a real good team; athletic.
“They have some ability to score inside and outside. They are good defensively and they have good shooters. They’re pretty much what I expected out of a New Castle basketball team.”
The teams met last year in the WPIAL semifinals, with the ‘Canes coming away with a 69-60 verdict at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
“Last year’s game was last year’s game,” Blundo said. “Everyone is a year older, a year stronger, a year better. It’s a whole different year. Both teams are better basketball teams than they were last year.”
Hauger isn’t concerned with last year’s matchup.
“I haven’t spoke about it,” Hauger said. “Between now and game time, I’m sure I will. Maybe the players have talked about it. I know it was something they were looking forward to.
“We’ve watched some film on New Castle. But we didn’t concern ourselves with that game.”
The Mustangs haven’t let the bright spotlight of a No. 1 ranking and perfect record distract them this season.
“The season has been really good. The guys have played well together,” Hauger said. “They’ve played hard. I’m sure New Castle ran into the same situation with the attention.
“The chemistry has been pretty good. We’ve gotten consistently better. It’s been one of those years in our section. Once you get in the playoffs you find out you have to grind it out a little bit differently. We haven’t played a team as good as New Castle.”
Keondre Deshields, a 6-foot-3 guard/forward, leads Laurel Highlands at just over 21 points a game. Brandon Davis (6-1, Jr., guard) and Rodney Gallagher (6-0, Jr., guard) are both next at just over 19 points a matchup.
“Gallagher is an outstanding player,” Blundo said. “Davis and Deshields are both great; (Jayden) Pratt, too.
“They have a litany of talented, talented basketball players. It’s been a while since I’ve seen a high school team have that much talent.”
Gallagher has received Division I offers for football and some for basketball, as well. Hauger, though, believes Gallagher will play football at the next level.
Michael Wells guides New Castle in scoring at 21.4 points a game, while Isaiah Boice is next at 14.7. Both are over 1,000 career points, with Boice joining the exclusive club in Monday’s win over Gateway.
“Wells, I remember him from last year,” Hauger said. “Boice, too. They were really good players last year. I like their other three starters, too, (Cahmari) Perkins, (Jonathan) Anderson and (Michael) Graham.
“They are similar to us to an extent. They had a lot of experience last year; they impress us.”
Many coaches prior to the season will point out goals the team has set. They could range from a league championship, to a playoff berth, as well as district and state gold. Blundo likes to keep it simple, stating he wants his team to show improvement by the time they depart the gym each day.
Has Blundo seen that improvement over the course of the season? Absolutely.
“I think the kids have grown little by little. That’s what you hope for,” Blundo said. “I do enjoy watching them grow and understand what wins basketball games. For these guys, it’s been great. We have one more to go in this tournament.
“Watching game film from earlier in the year is hard for me to look at. Guys were in the wrong places, not executing well. That’s why we teach them each day. And they have grown a lot along the way.”
Blundo knows what it will take to repeat as the WPIAL champion
“You have to guard the ball and you have to defend,” he said. “We have to keep them off the glass and out of the paint; we have to get easy buckets.”
Hauger, who is in his 18th season at the helm, said Laurel Highlands has not played a team as intense defensively as New Castle. Until his team takes the court Friday.
“We scrimmaged with Quaker Valley and North Hills. That was really good for us,” Hauger said. “Defense and rebounding will be key against New Castle. You have to not turn the ball over. You need to shoot a decent percentage along with that.
“Our defensive rebounding has gotten consistently better. I hope that still holds true. They have great experience at winning championships. That doesn’t happen by accident. They have an excellent program in place. That doesn’t happen by accident, either.”
Blundo noted the excitement surrounding Friday’s game.
“The majority of these guys have been here before. This is the road we’ve traveled,” Blundo said. “It will be really fun for the kids. It’s an awesome experience playing at The Pete. It’s a great place to coach, too. The kids can hear you.
“We expect a huge crowd from both fan bases.”
