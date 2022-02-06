The wait was worth it for the New Castle High boys basketball team.
A winter storm pushed back Friday’s matchup for the Red Hurricane against Trinity one day. Michael Wells and his New Castle teammates came out ready from the start, despite the extra time off.
Wells poured in a game-high 30 points to lead the ‘Canes to a 77-54 WPIAL Section 2-5A road win over the Hillers on Saturday.
It’s the 13th consecutive win for New Castle (8-0 section, 16-1 overall).
“Michael really played an efficient game of basketball for us Saturday,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “He finished around the hoop and he played a really good basketball game overall.
“He not only did what he had to do but what he was supposed to do.”
Blundo said his team did a good job of handling the schedule adjustment because of the weather.
“We did get a practice in on Wednesday, but not on Thursday,” Blundo said. “We practiced again Friday leading up to the game.
“We got two days of preparation in. That type of stuff has become the norm. We rolled with it and we took care of business.”
The ‘Canes raced to a 20-6 lead after one quarter and pushed it to 43-23 at the half. New Castle carried a 64-37 margin into the final frame.
Michael Graham chipped in with 15 points for the ‘Canes.
“Michael Graham was really good for us on Saturday in different facets of the game,” Blundo said. “He got to the hoop offensively.”
Connor Roberts recorded 23 points for Trinity (0-8, 4-14).
The win puts New Castle on the brink of locking up a section championship. The ‘Canes can capture the league crown when they host South Fayette (5-2, 11-6) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Beaver Falls 50,
Laurel 47
Trey Singleton swished a 3-pointer from about 35 feet out at the buzzer to lift the Tigers to a Section 1-3A win over the host Spartans.
Laurel’s Laban Barker buried a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining to tie the game at 47. Beaver Falls inbounded the ball and quickly pushed it up the floor and Singleton launched the game-winner just ahead of the final horn.
“You win some that way, you lose some that way,” Spartans coach Ken Locke said. “We didn’t shoot it well from the free-throw line and we didn’t shoot it well from the field.
“We had our opportunities and we kept battling.”
Laurel (4-4, 11-6) led throughout, holding a 13-11 margin after one quarter and 26-19 at the half. The Spartans were up 34-30 going to the fourth period.
Laban Barker bucketed 15 points for Laurel and Kobe DeRosa delivered 13.
Isaiah Aeschbacher paced all scorers with 23 points for Beaver Falls (5-3, 9-9).
The loss leaves Laurel in sole possession of fourth place. Mohawk is still alive in fifth place at 3-5, 5-13. The top four teams plus ties that can’t be broken advance to the WPIAL playoffs.
Girls
Union 50,
New Castle 31
The Lady Scots rolled to a nonsection win over the Lady ‘Canes at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
The game was a makeup from the New Castle Holiday Tournament.
Union (18-0) raced to a 15-4 buffer after one quarter and settled for a 27-19 advantage at the break. The Lady Scots put the game away in the third quarter, holding a 40-23 margin going to the final frame.
Elise Booker, Kelly Cleaver and Kylie Fruehstorfer scored 11 points each to lead Union. Cleaver contributed 10 rebounds, six steals and three blocks, while Booker added six assists and six steals.
Zoe Lepri chipped in with eight boards for the winners and Fruehstorfer followed with three steals.
Rihanna Boice posted team-high totals of 14 points and 10 rebounds for New Castle (5-12). Kayla Jones followed with eight points, while Raegan Hudson pulled down six boards to go with her six points.
Mohawk 59,
Riverside 17
The Lady Warriors rolled to a Section 1-3A home victory over the Lady Panthers.
Mohawk (5-5, 6-11) built an 18-8 lead after the first quarter and 38-8 at the half.
Erynne Capalbo collected a team-high 14 points for the Lady Warriors, while Alexa Kadilak and Madisyn Cole netted 12 each.
Delanna Fox posted six points for Riverside (0-8, 2-13).
Laurel 40,
Greensburg Central Catholic 38
The Lady Spartans held on for a nonsection win over the Lady Centurions at the Hoops for a Cure Tournament. The game was held at Sewickley Academy.
Laurel led 10-9 after one quarter and 18-15 at recess. The Lady Spartans owned a 34-27 advantage going to the fourth period.
Johnna Hill paced Laurel with 16 markers, seven rebounds and three assists. Kendra Ruperto recorded 11 tallies for the winners.
Ellwood City 52,
Portersville Christian 28
The Lady Wolverines cruised to a nonsection road win over Portersville Christian.
Claire Noble notched 21 points Ellwood City Lincoln and Kyla Servick supplied 13.
The Lady Wolverines led 13-4 after one period and 32-10 at halftime.
