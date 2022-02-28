The Final Four.
It’s a special phrase known well in March around college basketball.
That same phrase is just as sacred for the WPIAL basketball playoffs.
The New Castle High boys basketball team has known nothing but the Final Four in the WPIAL playoffs under coach Ralph Blundo’s direction. Blundo has been at the helm of the program for 12 seasons, and all 12 years his teams have reached no worse than the semifinals of the district playoffs.
The Red Hurricane (22-1), seeded No. 2, will take on sixth-seeded Gateway (15-5) at 8 p.m. Monday in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals at Robert Morris University’s UPMC Events Center.
“It’s exciting. I’m happy for this particular group,” Blundo said. “I’m happy for them, but we didn’t get in this thing to make the semifinals. We got in it to win a championship. We need to take care of business.
“It’s so hard to do it year in and year out. We’ve had talented players and talented coaches. So much has to be right to be a Final Four team.”
Ralph Blundo’s son Ralphie is a freshman on this season’s team. He has played in 13 of the team’s games. Ralphie has been a staple around the program for many years.
“Of course,” Coach Blundo said if this year has a more special feel with Ralphie on the team. “It’s great having my son as a ninth grader on the team. I’m excited that he’s been able to observe the process up close and more personal this year because he’s been a part of the team.”
The ‘Canes cruised into the semifinals with a 63-42 decision over Shaler. The Gators moved on with a 66-61 win over third-seeded Mars.
“I think what makes them such a great team is the fact that most teams are guard-oriented or big,” Coach Blundo said of Gateway. “They have really good guards and enormous bigs. They have all the pieces. That’s why the win over Mars was no fluke. They’re the real deal.”
New Castle has won seven WPIAL championships under Blundo. The ‘Canes also have locked up a PIAA playoff berth as well.
“You want to make sure you’re in that tournament; we acknowledge that,” Coach Blundo said. “Our season will continue and that’s exciting.”
Jonathan Anderson, Michael Graham, Isaiah Boice, Michael Wells and Cahmari Perkins will start against Gateway.
WHAT’S WORKING
The ‘Canes rolled to an 85-52 win over West Mifflin last Monday in the first round, prior to routing Shaler.
“I thought we were really engaged defensively in both games last week,” Coach Blundo said. “There’s room to grow, though.
“We did get out of the gate against West Mifflin. We struggled to get out of the gate a little against Shaler, but we found our game.”
WHAT NEEDS HELP
Ralph Blundo put an emphasis on one certain area as his team gets set to take on Gateway.
“They just pose more challenges,” he said of Gateway. “We will have to up our level of play in every area, in particular, rebounding the basketball. We have to be really good (Monday) night rebounding the basketball.
“We have still been pretty good offensively with turnovers. Maybe a little more than we would like. But less than 10 in a game is still pretty good.”
STOCK UP
Coach Blundo noted his team as a whole played well last week.
“That doesn’t always happen,” Coach Blundo said of a team getting great production from each player on the court. “It’s really good when that type of play happens during playoff time.”
NOTABLE
Boice scored 20 points against West Mifflin and nine more against Shaler last week.
“He was outstanding,” Coach Blundo said of Boice. “It’s one of those things, he doesn’t have to shoot the ball great to have a great game. He’s been playing outstanding defensively, too.”
