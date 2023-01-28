The New Castle High boys basketball team picked up a key road victory Friday night.
Nick Wallace and Ralphie Blundo were instrumental in pacing the Red Hurricane to a 62-53 WPIAL Section 1-6A road win over North Allegheny.
“It was a typical (Class) 6A road section game; a real battle,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “We made enough shots in crucial situations.”
The ‘Canes are 5-1 in the section and 15-2 overall. They are alone in first place by a game over Butler (4-2, 13-4) and Central Catholic (4-2, 9-7). The teams have four more section games remaining.
New Castle led 37-36 in the final half minute of the third quarter with possession. The ‘Canes worked the ball around and found Nick Wallace underneath for a field goal just before the horn for a 39-36 advantage going the fourth quarter.
Wallace finished with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
“Nick has outstanding instincts and an incredible motor,” Blundo said. “He has an amazing will to win basketball games.
“He makes very few controllable mistakes. It’s a real joy to coach him.”
The ‘Canes outscored the Tigers, 23-17, in the fourth period. Ralphie Blundo buried two crucial 3-pointers — one at the five-minute mark and the second at the three-minute mark. The second one gave New Castle a 53-41 advantage.
Wallace was 5 of 5 at the foul line, all of which coming in the fourth quarter. The ‘Canes were 21 of 30 from the stripe for the contest.
“When we got enough of a lead we were able to spread the floor,” Coach Blundo said. “When you have a point guard like Jonathan Anderson that helped us do that. We were pretty good at the free-throw line.
“Ralphie made a couple of big shots and he defended well throughout the course of the game. He continues to work hard; I thought he played well tonight.”
Ralphie Blundo scored a team-high 17 points and Byron Lett was next with 16 markers and five rebounds.
Anderson netted 12 points for the ‘Canes, with six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
New Castle never trailed in the fourth quarter and the game was never tied in the final eight minutes.
The ‘Canes trailed 15-10 after the first quarter before knotting the count at 26 at the break.
“We had a little bit of a hard time getting it going early on,” Coach Blundo said. “We didn’t shoot it well early. We kept fighting, kept grinding.
“Byron Lett took good shots. His play in the first half was pivotal; I’m proud of the effort.”
North Allegheny put together a 6-0 run early in the third quarter and New Castle answered with a six-point run of its own.
“I thought our ball pressure bothered them a little bit,” Coach Blundo said.
Ty Iwanonkiw scored 15 points to lead North Allegheny.
New Castle hosts Butler at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in a league matchup.
“Butler has some outstanding basketball players,” Coach Blundo said. “Every game in 6A is a challenge. We’ll have to have two good days of preparation.”
