ALTOONA — The quest for a state championship is over for the New Castle High boys basketball team.
The Red Hurricane fell behind early and couldn’t recover in dropping a 72-48 PIAA Class 6A decision to Reading on Saturday at Altoona High School.
“We knew we were playing a great basketball team; extremely talented,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “They’re a team that plays really hard and are athletic. They’re the total package and we knew that going in.
“We prepared hard all week. Credit to them, they played outstanding, from gun to gun. They played a darn-near perfect game.”
New Castle ends its season at 24-4. The ‘Canes completed their first season competing in the state’s highest classification following last season’s realignment. They reached the WPIAL championship game, falling to Central Catholic.
“What these young men have done is remarkable,” Blundo said. “A school our size playing at the (Class) 6A level, with not a lot of depth and size to speak of, shows you they have huge hearts, tremendous will, and are a team that really wanted it.
“They practiced and competed hard every day. That’s reality. They gave every inch of what they had. They have a section championship to show for it. There’s some disappointment in the other two levels, sure. But, sometimes, it’s OK to say the other team was better. Your goal is to go as far as you can go and coach them as far as you can coach them. Apparently, that was as far as we could go.”
Reading (30-1), winners of 21 in a row, advances to meet Spring-Ford at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Coatesville High School in the PIAA semifinals.
New Castle led briefly at 5-4 following a field goal by Isaiah Boice before the Red Knights forged a 19-10 buffer after one quarter. The ‘Canes turned the ball over seven times in the opening quarter.
“It’s hard to control tempo against a team like Reading,” Blundo said. “When you can take teams out of their rhythm with length, pressure, that’s tough.
“They played really well in the first quarter and that was important to their process. Every time we made a bucket or two, they made really tough shots. That’s what tough teams do, they make timely and difficult shots. They’re a very impressive basketball team.”
Rider recruit Ruben Rodriguez recorded a game-high 27 points for Reading. He sits at 1,980 markers for his career.
“He’s one of the many talented players they have,” Blundo said. “He plays with great poise and pace. Offensively, he’s a very smart and skilled player.
“He scores around the rim. He’s an excellent 3-point shooter. He impacts the game in other ways, defensively, too. He’s a heck of a basketball player.”
Reading carried a 33-20 advantage into halftime. New Castle got no closer than that 13-point spread the rest of the way.
Reading was 31 of 50 from the floor for the game.
Da’Jaun Young paced New Castle with 18 points and Isaiah Boice was next with 13. ‘Canes leading scorer Jonathan Anderson was held to a season-low three points.
“The big part of their game plan was to make it hard for Jonathan,” Blundo said. “Isaiah and Da’Jaun did the best they could. Isaiah made great shots and passes. Da’Jaun did a great job and finished all night long.”
New Castle loses six players to graduation — Anderson, Boice, Angelo Cialella, Dom Fornataro, Nick Wallace and Young.
“This senior group was spectacular in the way they approached their craft and the way they led,” Blundo said. “It was a joy to coach them every day in practice.
“The ultimate job is to get them to meet their potential. We overcame a lot of obstacles in that regard. We played smart and stayed out of foul trouble. They were a great group to coach and I will miss them terribly. I enjoyed being with them every day; they were tremendous.”
Four of the ‘Canes’ starters are seniors.
“We lose an awful lot. About 90 percent of our production,” Blundo said. “It will be a different type of challenge, for sure, next year.”
