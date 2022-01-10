Section play is now under way and the New Castle High boys basketball team got out of the gate quickly.
The Red Hurricane went 2-0 last week, capturing both of its tilts in WPIAL Section 2-5A action. New Castle opened league play with a 60-47 road decision over Moon before returning home and knocking off West Allegheny, 77-41.
“In one case, you’re taking care of your home court. Another one is getting a section win on the road,” veteran ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said. “You have to do both if you want to be a champion. I thought it was important to get two wins to open section play.”
Coaches always put a great deal of emphasis of getting victories away from home. Blundo falls right in line with other coaches.
“It was against a really improved Moon basketball team, too,” Blundo said. “They really gave us all we could handle down there. To go down on the road, play hard and get a victory was a good thing.”
The win over Moon on Jan. 4 was the ‘Canes’ first game since a 61-37 decision over Beaver Falls on Dec. 28 in the C.J. Betters Tournament. The game Dec. 29 against Ambridge was canceled because of COVID in the Bridgers’ program.
New Castle (2-0 section, 6-1 overall) has traditionally used the holiday break as a springboard to polish various aspects of its game in an effort to later make a deep run in the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs.
“We are coming along,” Blundo said of his team’s development. “We are getting better every practice and every game. We are starting to understand our roles and our jobs more clearly as a whole.”
THE ENVIRONMENT
New Castle is accustomed to playing in front of big crowds and the attendance for the first home section clash against West Allegheny was a good one. Last year, COVID kept fans away from the spacious Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
“It was an array of different emotions that night,” Blundo said of the West Allegheny game. “It was great to play a section home game; it’s been so long. You could feel it in there.
“The students came out. The adults were there. The Candy Canes performed. We honored the lives of Terianna “T.T.” Payne-Hicks, Courtney Payne and X’Zavia De’Sha Booker. It was a lot of mixed emotions. It was certainly an emotional night. Then you add the emotion of winning on top of it. It was an exciting night, for sure. It was definitely different for a section Friday night game.”
Payne-Hicks died in a house fire Dec. 29 at Payne’s Mahoningtown home along with her mother, Courtney Payne, and Payne-Hicks’ friend Booker, an 18-year-old Laurel High School graduate, on Dec. 29. Payne-Hicks, who was a senior at New Castle, was 17.
WHAT’S WORKING
Many different players are contributing to the team’s success this season.
“Right now, our depth,” Blundo said of what is working. “We have had some foul trouble and some guys miss time. We had some guys fill those gaps.
“Earlier in the year, we played as many as nine players. We’re playing eight guys right now. They are guys you are confident with when they are out there. We have guys who can fill those spots. They give us a good amount minutes and they give us breathers.”
WHAT NEEDS HELP
Though the ‘Canes have lost just once on the season, against nonleague foe Pittsburgh Central Catholic (46-40), Blundo feels the team can still improve.
“We have to get better at the little things,” Blundo said. “We’re still working on the little things and the controllable things that should be near perfect.
“We’ll continue to work on that end and do a better job on transition D.”
STOCK UP
Michael Graham, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, has played in six games and scored 30 total points. He missed the win over Beaver Falls.
“Michael was sick for about 10 days. Head colds. Different sicknesses. It definitely got in the way,” Blundo said. “He sat out some practices.
“He was a partial contributor. We were trying to get him healthy. He finally feels good. He’s clearly motivated to make it count.”
INJURIES
While COVID and sickness is a problem for any program, injuries have yet to play a factor with the ‘Canes.
“We’re healthy right now and that’s good,” Blundo said. “We’ve been impacted by COVID and some sickness here and there. But, right now, today, we’re healthy and in a good place.”
UP NEXT
Two more league games highlight New Castle’s schedule this week. Tuesday, the ‘Canes will host Trinity (0-1, 4-5).
“They’re a physical team,” Blundo said of Trinity. “They have two returning all-section guys, Connor Roberts and Kyle Fetcho. They are two guys that are surrounded by tougher guys that know how to play basketball. Section games are always competitive.”
Friday, New Castle hits the road for a clash against South Fayette (1-1, 4-5)
“South Fayette is a veteran basketball team,” Blundo said. “They were really good last year, but they got devastated by COVID.
“This is a playoff team for sure. They will be a formidable opponent.”
New Castle swept Trinity (100-61, 70-35) and South Fayette (69-47, 55-39) last season. Both matchups are set for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.