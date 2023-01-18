The New Castle High boys basketball team shook off a slow start Tuesday night.
The Red Hurricane trailed by six points after one quarter before turning it around and capturing a 54-47 WPIAL Section 1-6A victory over Seneca Valley at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
“We weren’t very good in the first quarter at all,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “I thought Seneca Valley played really well in the first quarter. I didn’t think we got out of the gate like we should have in the first quarter and credit to Seneca Valley for that.”
New Castle (4-1 section, 12-2 overall) trailed 16-10 after the first quarter before forging a 28-26 halftime advantage. The ‘Canes increased the lead to 42-38 after three periods.
“I don’t think we were very good defensively in the first quarter,” Blundo said. “They beat us down the floor a couple of times. Our ball pressure wasn’t very good, and they made us pay.”
Jonathan Anderson led four New Castle players in double figures with 13 points and Nick Wallace was next with 11. Ralphie Blundo and Da’Jaun Young added 10 points apiece for the victors.
“Jonathan led the team tonight; we’re still out of sync offensively,” Blundo said. “We’ll have to get better in practice. It’s going to take time to regain that chemistry.
“Other guys are playing better basketball right now. Their roles have changed a bit without Isaiah. I think we took good shots. When you do, there’s a better chance of the ball going in. I thought Nick Wallace was very good tonight. He impacts winning in so many ways. He has a great motor and he made shots as well.”
New Castle’s leading scorer Isaiah Boice, who averages 18.9 points a game, suffered a fractured metatarsal in his foot and missed the game.
“The cast is off and he’s in a boot now,” Blundo said. “It’s a waiting game now. We want him back. But, we’ll trust the doctors on this.
“We’re not looking to ruin a career. He has a lot of ahead him. Isaiah is a great player that can’t play right now. We pray each day that he heals quickly. We want him to be out there with his teammates.”
Luke Lawson led the Raiders (2-3, 5-8) with 13 points.
New Castle is back in action at 6 p.m Saturday when it squares off against South Allegheny (13-0) at Chatham University in the Challenge at Chatham University. South Allegheny is a Class 4A school.
“We’ll have three days to get ready for South Allegheny,” Blundo said. “We’re playing a really good basketball team and we want to build momentum.”
