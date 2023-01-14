GIBSONIA — The New Castle High boys basketball team hung on for a victory Friday night.
The Red Hurricane led by 12 points going to the fourth quarter and picked up a 55-49 WPIAL Section 1-6A road victory over Pine-Richland in front of a capacity crowd.
New Castle (3-1 section, 11-1 overall rebounded from a 56-45 home loss to Central Catholic on Tuesday.
“Every section win is important. A road section win is like gold,” ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said. “It’s a work in progress. We have to make sure we continue to trend in the right direction.”
New Castle turned it over with a minute to go and leading 52-46. But, the Rams (1-3, 3-9) couldn’t take advantage of it and turned it right back over with 42 seconds left.
Pine-Richland fouled Da’Jaun Young and he split a pair of free throws to put the ‘Canes up 53-46.
Eli Catalano buried a 3-pointer for Pine-Richland to close the deficit to 53-49 with 30.2 seconds remaining. Jonathan Anderson sealed the win by draining two free throws with 22.6 seconds to go for a 55-49 advantage.
“That’s what good senior point guards do,” Blundo said of Anderson. “Go to the foul line and make them, and he was able to do that.
“I’m pleased with the victory.”
Anderson sent his team to the locker room with a 35-22 halftime lead when he nailed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to end the first half.
“End of the quarter scoring, end of the half scoring, is a momentum builder,” Blundo said. “We try to be good at the end of quarters. I thought we were solid tonight.”
Anderson led all scorers with 22 points for New Castle and Young was next with 14.
“I thought Da’Jaun stepped up big tonight for us and played a great basketball game. Our guys will have to do that,” Blundo said.
Josh Gimbel led the Rams with 12 points.
New Castle was without leading scorer Isaiah Boice. Boice, who averages 18.9 points a game, suffered a fractured metatarsal in his foot.
“Guys will just have to do a bit more,” Blundo said.
“This is not a process that will not be fixed over night. He’ll be out of the cast soon and in a boot. Then we’ll start evaluating his progress.”
New Castle will take on Mars at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Westminster College against Mars.
