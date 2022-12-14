HERMITAGE — The stat sheet was lopsided. However through Ralph Blundo’s eyes, it saw a strong team win.
The New Castle boys basketball team went into “The Hive” Tuesday night but were not stung as it survived a 62-51 victory at Hickory High School.
New Castle went to the free-throw line twice for one-and-ones to put the final nail in the coffin. But the Hornets (3-2) got what they asked for as the Red Hurricane missed back-to-back attempts.
However, Nick Wallace and Isaiah Boice each pulled down offensive rebounds for New Castle (4-0). The Hornets for forced to foul and only got off one shot in the final 1:06 of the game.
“A little better job in the second half. I didn’t think we were very good in the first half in terms of rebounding the basketball,” Blundo said. “I thought they got a couple extra possessions because we didn’t do a good job at boxing out.”
The extra chances provided more opportunities for New Castle’s backcourt.
Hickory didn’t have an answer for the combination of Jonathan Anderson and Isiah Boice. The senior guards combined for 45 points for the Red Hurricane.
Following a 23-point performance against Armstrong, Anderson led all scorers with 29 points. Boice scored 16 to balance the attack. The duo saw each senior dished out four assists.
Aidan Enoch scored 15 points with five rebounds and an assist to lead the Hornets. Enoch left the game twice, once with a leg injury and the other after being cut above his right eye.
Devin Daniels scored 10 points with three rebounds, and Tyson Djakovich hit three 3-pointers to finish with nine points and four boards.
After falling behind early, the Hornets battled back to cut the Red Hurricane’s lead to 29-22 at halftime. But the New Castle offense came out firing.
The Red Hurricane outscored Hickory 8-3 in the first 2:14 of the third quarter. They outscored the Hornets 17-10 in the period to create some breathing room
However, the Hornets strung together a pair of 3-pointers by Enoch and a layup by layup by Ben Swanson to cut the lead to 59-51 with 1:30 to play.
Hickory head coach Chris Mele wanted his players to go for a steal, but they were unable to trap New Castle’s players. Instead, the Hornets were forced to foul, but they couldn’t bring in a rebound off New Castle’s misses to take another crack at cutting into the deficit.
“We really guarded well for the majority of the game,” Blundo said. “We were in the right place. Hickory runs a lot of good stuff, so you gotta be completely engaged the whole time because if you’re not, they’ll make you pay.”
The 11-point victory is the closest game the Red Hurricane has seen this season. New Castle won its first three game by an average margin of 29.3 points.
Blundo said the win required his team to experience quality preparation before the game and a physical brand of basketball while on the court.
“Anytime you’re playing Hickory, when the game’s over, you’re getting better,” Mele said. “We got better tonight.”
