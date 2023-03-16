BELLEFONTE — A big first-half run was pivotal for the New Castle High boys basketball team Wednesday night.
The Red Hurricane scored 15-straight points to take control and post a 65-56 PIAA Class 6A second-round win over Downingtown West at Bald Eagle High.
“We’re on our way to the quarterfinals. It feels great,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “It was a hard-fought win against a really good basketball team with a great point guard.
“We played efficient basketball and got enough stops.”
The ‘Canes (24-3) advance to the Elite Eight and will face Reading on Saturday at a time and site to be determined. The Red Knights (29-1) moved on with an 83-58 win over Upper Darby.
“Reading is an enormous school. They have over 2600 boys that attend that school,” Blundo said. “They’ve been good for a long time.
“Reading is a similar school as New Castle. They’re just 7 or 8 times our size.”
The Whippets (20-8) built a quick 9-3 lead early over the ‘Canes.
New Castle, though, closed the first quarter on a 12-0 run for a 15-9 lead. The ‘Canes scored the first three points of the second period to extend the run to 15-0 and the advantage to 18-9.
Downingtown West finally broke the run on a field goal a little more than a minute into the second quarter. The Whippets, though, never got closer than six points the rest of the way.
“Solid execution. We were precise offensively,” Blundo said of the run. “We were purposeful in what we were doing.
“We got stops and we didn’t let up. We knocked down some shots. It was a good three or four minutes. I thought we played well during that stretch.”
New Castle held a 33-26 lead at the half. The ‘Canes hit six 3-pointers in the first 16 minutes, prompting the Whippets to switch defenses. They finished with eight trifectas for the game.
“We finished around the hoop when the opportunity was there,” Blundo said. “They guarded us different and we shot it well.
“Those things have to happen at this stage to win. You’re not going to play poorly and win. That’s not going to happen.”
The ‘Canes held a 43-35 margin going to the fourth quarter.
Jonathan Anderson paced New Castle with 17 points and Isaiah Boice contributed 15. Ralphie Blundo chipped in 14 markers and Da’Jaun Young added 11. Nick Wallace tallied the remaining eight markers for the ‘Canes.
“We’ve had pretty good balance for the majority of the year,” Coach Blundo said. “Guys have stepped up when the opportunity has presented themselves; that’s important.
“We’re fortunate to have guys that can put the ball in the basket.”
Dylan Blair, an Army recruit, scored a game-high 28 points for Downingtown West.
“We knew coming in that he was explosive,” Coach Blundo said. “He’s a three-level scorer. He can pull up, shoot from deep and he can get to the rim.”
Coach Blundo noted the atmosphere both teams competed in.
“Our students travel,” he said. “The cheerleaders were there. The New Castle fans travel really well.
“That’s a tough start time (5:30 p.m.). People work and we appreciate those that got here to support us.”
