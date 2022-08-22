New Castle High boys golfer Phillip Laurenza turned in a strong effort in a losing effort Monday.
Laurenza carded a 42 for the Red Hurricane in a 203-247 WPIAL Section 5-3A loss to Avonworth at Shannopin Country Club on the par-36 front nine.
Sean Carmichael collected a 47 for New Castle (1-1 section, 1-2 overall) and Josh Hoerner was next with a 48. Ian Donnelly delivered a 51 and Vince Micco posted a 59.
Ellwood City tops Riverside
Jordan Keller shot a 39 to lead the Wolverines to a 217-265 Section 5-2A win over the Panthers.
Nathan Williams was next for Ellwood City with a 42, while Willy Nardone and Colton Crizer each scored a 45. Mitch Covert followed with a 46.
Mohawk upends foe
Keigan Hopper notched a 34 to lead the Warriors to a 211-248 Section 5-2A win over New Brighton on the par-35 front nine at at Stonecrest Golf Course.
Mason Hopper and Josh Wilkins each shot a 41 for Mohawk (2-0, 3-0), while Kaden Young tallied a 46. Jackson Peters posted a 49.
Neshannock defeats Laurel
Matt Morelli paced Neshannock to a victory over Laurel.
Morelli carded a 37 to lead the Lancers to a 204-229 Section 5-2A win over Laurel at Castle Hills golf course.
Neshannock's Max Vitale was next with a 39. Guy Hixon shot a 41, Caleb McConnell added 42 and Sophia Covellia notched 45.
Caleb Gilmore led the Spartans after posting a 39. Eli Bintrim carded 41 while Johnny Andre shot 48.
Laurel's Seth Smith added 49 and Greg Preisser was next with 52.
