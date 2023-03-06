New Castle’s Isaiah Boice dives for a loose ball during a WPIAL Class 6A championship game at the Petersen Events Center.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
LEFT: New Castle’s Isaiah Boice gets ready to attempt a shot Saturday in the WPIAL Class 6A championship game against Central Catholic at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center. RIGHT: The ‘Canes’ Ralphie Blundo dribbles the ball around the perimeter against Central Catholic on Saturday. The Vikings won the game, 61-52.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Isaiah Boice, Ralphie Blundo, Jonathan Anderson and Domenic Fornataro react after losing in the WPIAL Class 6A championship game.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
TOP: New Castle High boys basketball coach Ralph Blundo gives instructions during a timeout during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center on Saturday. Central Catholic defeated the Red Hurricane, 61-52. It’s the second consecutive WPIAL championship game loss for New Castle. ABOVE: New Castle’s Isaiah Boice dives for a loose ball against Central Catholic on Saturday night.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson drives to the basket for a shot during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game against Central Catholic at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center on Saturday night.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle boys drop second consecutive WPIAL championship game
Many figured Saturday would be the time the New Castle High boys basketball program would add to its record 14 WPIAL titles.
But instead, another time turned out to be even more significant when the top-seeded Red Hurricane faced off against third-seeded Central Catholic for the Class 6A crown at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
One minute, 28 seconds.
That’s how long the ‘Canes held the lead, and not one second of that came in the final quarter.
New Castle had never lost a championship game at The Pete prior to last season. It has now happened two years in a row as Central Catholic knocked off New Castle, 61-52, to win its second WPIAL title.
“This was one of our off nights,” said Jonathan Anderson, one of four New Castle senior starters. “We didn’t do enough defensively to offset our poor shooting and that’s on us.”
The ‘Canes (22-3) earned the second seed out of the WPIAL in the upcoming state playoffs and will host Erie (16-9) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the opening around.
Playing Central Catholic (16-9) for a third time — the two split their regular-season meetings — was difficult, Anderson said. It was an uncharacteristic performance for New Castle, which struggled to find its way offensively or defensively. The ‘Canes were just 19 of 45 from the field and the 52 points represented their second-fewest output of the season. Central Catholic was 22 of 42 from the field.
“We didn’t do enough right offensively,” Blundo said. “I probably didn’t press enough buttons. They just had more opportunities to score the basketball. It’s just somewhere it started going sideways where it just became, we were just driving it and I couldn’t get a hold of it. and guys out there are just trying to compete and win, and trying to make plays, but it wasn’t very good. We just didn’t play well, and credit Central Catholic for that.”
Central Catholic led for nearly the entire first half, but New Castle made a run in the third quarter and took the lead when Anderson threw a pretty pass to Da’Jaun Young for an easy bucket to put the ‘Canes in front, 34-33, with 2:51 left in the quarter. The lead was short-lived. Central Catholic quickly regained it and took a 44-36 advantage following a Cole Sullivan layup two minutes into the fourth. New Castle never pulled closer than four points the rest of the way.
Dante DePante, Central Catholic’s outstanding senior guard, was terrific. After scoring 7 and 11 points in the first two meetings, DePante poured in a game-high 29. Sullivan, a 6-5 junior forward with Power Five football offers, added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Anderson (22 points) and Young (14 points) were the only New Castle players scoring in double figures. Standout Isaiah Boice was limited to seven points.
“The last three days we just spent an enormous amount of time reviewing New Castle,” Central Catholic coach Brian Urso said. “They’re really good. To me they’re the standard of excellence in basketball and I have a lot of respect for Coach Blundo and what he does and how he gets his guys to truly battle for him. So we knew we had to be airtight on defense.”
