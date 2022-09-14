The New Castle High boys and girls cross country teams opened section play at home against Central Valley and West Allegheny at home on Tuesday.
The boys cross country team grabbed WPIAL Section 5-2A victories over Central Valley and West Allegheny with scores of 15-50. The first seven runners to cross the finish line all represented New Castle.
The girls cross country team defeated Central Valley and lost to West Allegheny in the WPIAL Section 5-3A dual meet. New Castle lost to West Allegheny by one point.
Lucas Bradley led the boys team after placing first with a time of 17:33. Nate Pitzer (17:52) placed second, Nick Kladitis (18:01) took third, Gavin Petrone (18:30) grabbed fourth and Andrew Kladitis (18:34) was next in fifth place.
The boys junior high team had a 15-50 victory over the Warriors and suffered a 21-41 loss to West Allegheny. Kainan Lynch paced the ‘Canes after placing third with a time of 10:43.
Bella Stillwagon led the Lady ‘Canes after placing second with a time of 22:40. Brooklyn Stillwagon (22:40) placed fourth, Julia Bryson (22:56) took fifth and Keara Mangieri (23:03) grabbed sixth place.
Ryle Bergman finished first, placing 11th overall, for New Castle in the junior high race with a time of 13:18.
Mohawk wins
The Mohawk High boys and girls cross country teams both defeated Freedom and Beaver Falls, 15-50, in a WPIAL Section 1-1A meet due to incomplete teams.
Jaxson Schoedel placed first, Scott McConnell came in third, Nico Cascavilla followed behind and placed fourth, Aiden Tanner grabbed sixth place and Mark McKinney finished seventh for the Warriors.
Natalie Lape led Mohawk placing fist. Ellie Whippo, Katelyn Stivers, Lillian McClain and Lydia Fair placed second, third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Mohawk’s Grayson Ponziani and Audrey Whippo both placed first in the junior high races.
Times were not reported due to recording issues at the site.
Neshannock boys split
The Lancers boys upended New Brighton (18-41), but lost to Ellwood City (24-33) in a meet on the Wolverines’ home course.
Brendan Burns finished in 17:58 and Nick Bender placed in 19:41. Cole Hutchison (20:32), Roger Kwiat (21:02) and Evan Hendry (22:47) also ran. No individual places were provided.
The Lady Lancers’ girls team ran against Ellwood City and New Brighton. None of the three squads fielded a complete team.
Neither Ellwood nor New Brighton fielded a team
Teagan Scheller led Neshannock in 25:56 and Lindsey Urban was next in 26:39. Emma Wilt (28:33), Savannah Schill (29:16) and Lainey Kinchloe (29:19) also participated. No individual places were provided.
Neshannock’s Chellsie Karns won the girls junior high race.
Boys golf
Shenango tops Union
Gavin Bruce and Ben Santangelo both fired a 42 to pace the Wildcats to a 214-229 Section 5-2A victory over the Scotties on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Jake Natale and Daniel DePaolo delivered a 43 each for Shenango (7-2, 7-2) and Zach Herb was next with a 44.
Rocco Galmarini carded a 42 to lead Union. Ian DiPietro was next with a 44 and Conner Eckert scored a 47. Jalen Peace and Zach Chornenky collected a pair of 48s.
New Castle falls
Ian Donnelly carded a 42 for the Red Hurricane in a 237-255 Section 5-3A loss to Central Valley on the par-36 front nine at Shadow Lakes Golf Course.
Phillip Laurenza was next with a 45 for New Castle (2-8, 2-9) and Sean Carmichael posted 54. Justin Girman added 56 and Vince Micco shot a 58.
Volleyball
Shenango sweeps
The Lady Wildcats cruised to a 25-16, 25-7, 25-12 Section 1-2A road win over Mohawk.
Kylee Rubin recorded 16 kills and eight points for Shenango, while Emilee Fedrizzi followed with 17 kills and nine points. Elyse Lenhart added seven points.
Dominique Walko notched 23 digs for Mohawk and Chloe Fadden chipped in with 24 digs and four kills. Avery Sun scooped up14 digs for the Lady Warriors, while Estelle Winck registered six digs and 15 assists.
Audrey Magno delivered nine digs, six kills and four blocks for Mohawk and Deyani Revis tallied nine digs and four kills.
Mohawk won the JV match in three games, 25-19, 19-25, 15-11.
Carmen Hart paced the Lady Warriors with 11 digs and Landry Anderton slammed five kills. Riley Shaffer supplied eights digs and Madi Weisz delivered five kills. Sara Hampson scooped up nine digs and Reagan Magno contributed three kills.
Laurel cruises
The Lady Spartans breezed to a three-game road sweep of Beaver Falls.
Josey Fortuna notched 15 assists for Laurel and Dakota Weldon slammed nine kills.
Neshannock wins in three
The Lady Lancers picked up a 25-9, 25-11, 25-16 Section 1-2A road victory over Ellwood City.
Mairan Haggerty recorded 15 kills and four aces for Neshannock 3-0, 3-0, while Kaitlyn Fries followed with 22 points and four digs. Adriona Arnold added 18 points, four aces and 21 assists for the victors.
The Lady Lancers won the JV match in three games.
Wilmington loses
The Lady Greyhounds came up short against Franklin after four sets 23-25, 25-19, 9-25, 16-25.
Alexis Boyer grabbed 53 assists while Kara Haines posted nine kills, six blocks and 15 passes for Wilmington. Makenna Black contributed six kills and Paije Peterson had three of her own.
The junior varsity team lost, 19-25, 21-25.
Girls tennis
Lady Greyhounds roll
Wilmington won all five matches in a 5-0 District 10, Region 1-2A road victory over Franklin.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1), Megan Blasko (No. 2) and Lily Ochs (No. 3) scored singles wins for the Lady Greyhounds.
The doubles tandems of Ami Hatch/Eleanor Furimsky (No. 1) and Anna Ramirez/Eryn Conner (No. 2) also prevailed.
WILMINGTON 5, FRANKLIN 0
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. ALYSA RIAL 6-1, 6-1.
2. Megan Blasko (W) def. Leaha Rial 6-3, 6-3.
3. Lily Ochs (W) def. Alex Nardozzi 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Ami Hatch/Eleanor Furimsky (W) def. Kilia Harris/Ariela Swem 6-0, 6-1.
2. Anna Ramirez/Eryn Conner (W) won by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.