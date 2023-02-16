The New Castle High boys bowling team season came to an end Wednesday night.
The Red Hurricane finished 24th at the WPIBL championships. The squad needed to finish in the top 18 to qualify for the PA Western regionals. This was the first time in the 12-year history of the program to qualify for the playoffs.
Leading the way for New Castle was Zack Carbone with both the high game of 182 and high series of 515.
“This was a great learning experience for a very young team,” ‘Canes coach Jeff Pitzer said. “We had three freshmen, one sophomore, one junior, and only one senior compete in today’s competition.
“We are really excited for what this team will be capable of over the next few seasons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.