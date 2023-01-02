A new sports season brings new challenges.
New faces on the roster. Perhaps new members of the coaching staff. Or even new opponents to prepare for.
The New Castle High boys basketball team moved up from Class 5A to Class 6A following last season. The move results in a new WPIAL section — Section 1 — and new opponents in Butler, Central Catholic, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland and Seneca Valley.
“The size of the overall bodies. The depth. Those are some of the big challenges,” New Castle boys coach Ralph Blundo said. “When you’re playing teams that are graduating 600 or 700 kids, they have more bodies to choose from; deeper teams, with bigger and stronger bodies.”
Blundo is receptive to seeing new teams this year in league play.
“There’s something fun about that,” Blundo said. “New teams. New section. We will become very familiar with each other.
“I know the coaches very well. They know me. We’re excited for a new challenge.”
The PIAA began counting points for its competitive balance formula in 2018 for high school football and basketball. Points are accumulated through qualifying for different rounds of the PIAA championships. The entry round is one point, the quarterfinals counts as two points, the semifinal round is three points and the championship game is four points. Winning isn’t the main thing — it’s qualifying to compete in those rounds.
Basketball has a transfer limit of just one. The more success a program has the more likely it is of climbing a classification.
That success played a factor in New Castle being bumped to Class 6A. The ‘Canes reached the state playoffs and lost in the state championship game to Imhotep Charter, 54-39. That success rate rolled up 10 total points — one for reaching the state playoffs, two for the quarterfinals, three for the semifinals and four for competing in the championship game.
“The success formula was simply a band-aid they put on,” Blundo said. “At the end of the day, it affected schools like New Castle, Farrell and Aliquippa.”
THE TEAM’S HUNGER
Last year, New Castle reached the WPIAL Class 5A championship and the PIAA Class 5A title game. The ‘Canes dropped a 60-58 double-overtime decision to Laurel Highlands in the district title tilt and a 54-39 setback to Imhotep Charter.
“This is a group that works really hard; they care,” Blundo said. “They want success, clearly. It’s been fun for me to coach.
“This is a small group. We’re not deep. It’s a group that comes to work every day and that’s all you can ask for.”
FILLING OUT THE SCHEDULE
Moving to a new classification means being prepared for the difficult nature of section play.
“Scheduling has been a challenge for quite some time. Especially early in the year,” Blundo said. “We played teams we felt would get us ready. We played teams with good size and we played teams that pressed.
“We played athletic teams. We played a good mix of teams. I do think the most difficult portion of the schedule is still ahead of us.”
DOWN SOUTH
New Castle (8-0 overall) packed up and headed to Florida to play two games at the KSA Classic in Kissimmee during Christmas week. The ‘Canes picked up a 60-42 win over Bristol (Tenn.) and a 72-59 verdict over Marblehead (Mass.).
“When you go to a tournament like that, you don’t schedule teams, (those in charge of the tournament) schedule you,” Blundo said. “Bristol was undefeated and they haven’t lost since. They pressed all over the floor. Marblehead had three talented guards and were big.”
Wins aside, Blundo said it was a good experience for the team.
“It was about being together, traveling together, being in a competitive environment. and enjoying Disney,” Blundo said.
Planning for the trip was put in motion early in 2022.
“We actually decided in April to do it,” Blundo said. “We raised money to do it. People and businesses were incredibly generous for this to happen. The community was incredible and we’re extremely grateful for that.
“It’s expensive. It’s not something you can do all the time. We went to Florida in 2012 and then this year.”
The plan was to go back to Florida sooner than what the program did.
“We’ve been wanting to do it the last couple of years,” Blundo said. “COVID made it too much of a risk.
“We wanted to take the groups we had the last couple of years. The amount of insurance to purchase if it got canceled was significant. This group caught a break; most of the guys were on those teams.”
SECTION OUTLOOK
The battles in Section 1-6A will begin Tuesday night and winning the league will be quite an accomplishment for the team that is able to get it done.
“I think everyone is the same,” Blundo said. “Central (Catholic) has the most talent. They have a true center. Other than that, everyone is very similar, but different. In terms of effectiveness, the margin is very small all the way around.”
WHAT’S WORKING TO THIS POINT
Blundo pointed to things that fans are not around to witness.
“I think we’ve had some really good practices that allowed us to get better,” Blundo said. “The buy-in is complete. The entire team has bought in to the process. That’s important. We’ve played well for the majority of the games.”
WHAT NEEDS HELP
Hitting the glass is something Blundo will emphasize a great deal this season. Especially with the size of the opponents his team will face throughout the season.
“In general, the size of our team, it’s how well we rebound the basketball over the course of the season will be the indicator of how successful we’ll be,” Blundo said. “We’re very small and we’re not very deep. We have to be efficient with boxouts and rebound.”
STOCK UP
Nate McKnight scored eight points in a 75-39 win over Meadville on Dec. 27. They are all eight of his points on the season.
“I’m seeing good things out of my younger guys,” Blundo said. “Nate McKnight is playing better basketball and he’s working really hard in practice.”
INJURIES
Blundo noted Jonathan Anderson is dealing with a slight ankle sprain suffered in last week’s 56-44 win over Farrell. Anderson is rehabbing the injury and Blundo expects him to play Tuesday night.
DID YOU KNOW?
Isaiah Boice leads the team in scoring with 162 points in eight games, good for 20.2 markers a contest.
COMING UP
New Castle opens Section 1-6A play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts North Allegheny (3-4). Tuesday is the league opener for all six teams.
“North Allegheny is 6-(foot)-8, 6-5. and they play 9 guys,” Blundo said. “It’s what you’d expect from North Allegheny.
“They shoot it tremendous and they have great overall size. That will be the precursor of what is to come.”
The ‘Canes finish the week by traveling to Butler (8-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“They have three great guards and they can really fill it up,” Blundo said. “They will be tough to defend. But, our focus right now is on North Allegheny.”
WHERE IS HE?
Cahmari Perkins, who averaged five points a game last year for the ‘Canes, is a freshman forward at La Roche University.
Perkins has averaged 4.7 minutes a contest in three games off the bench for the Redhawks. He has scored two points.
“I’m excited for him,” Blundo said. “He’s fighting for minutes down there. He’s a good kid for La Roche. I think Cahmari’s best basketball is ahead of him; La Roche will see the results of that.”
