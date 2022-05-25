The verdict is in for the New Castle High boys basketball team.
Denied.
New Castle, which has competed in Class 5A each of the last two seasons, appealed a bump in classification to Class 6A under the PIAA’s competitive balance formula. But that appeal was shot down Tuesday, which will send the Red Hurricane boys basketball team to Class 6A for the next two years, starting next season.
The PIAA began counting points for its competitive balance formula in 2018 for high school football and basketball. Points are accumulated through qualifying for different rounds of the PIAA championships. The entry round is one point, the quarterfinals counts as two points, the semifinal round is three points and the championship game is four points. Winning isn’t the main thing, it’s qualifying to compete in those rounds.
Football has an athletic transfer limit of three players. Basketball has a transfer limit of just one. The more success a program has the more likely it is of climbing a classification.
Such is the case for New Castle. The ‘Canes compiled a 27-3 overall mark in the 2021-2022 campaign. New Castle reached the state playoffs and lost in the state championship game to Imhotep Charter, 54-39. That success rate rolled up 10 total points — one for reaching the state playoffs, two for the quarterfinals, three for the semifinals and four for competing in the championship game.
