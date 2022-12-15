The New Castle High boys and girls bowling teams swept Hopewell on Thursday, each by 7-0 scores at Colonial Lanes.
Cam Italia and Tyler Adamo paced the Red Hurricane (3-1) boys team. Italia rolled the high game with a 174 the top series of 480. Adamo contributed a 449 series.
Leah Wallace and Danika Wagner led the way for the Lady ‘Canes (4-0). Wallace bowled the high game of 172 and high series of 467. Wagner was next with a 169 game and 459 series.
