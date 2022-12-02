New Castle Red Hurricane logo

The New Castle High boys and girls bowling picked up victories Thursday night.

The Red Hurricane squads both scored wins by 7-0 margins.

Cameron Italia led the New Castle boys with a 546 series and Jeffrey Natale notched the high game with a 193.

Danika Wagner was the top bowler for the Lady ‘Canes with the high series of 451 and high game of 163.

