The New Castle High boys and girls bowling picked up victories Thursday night.
The Red Hurricane squads both scored wins by 7-0 margins.
Cameron Italia led the New Castle boys with a 546 series and Jeffrey Natale notched the high game with a 193.
Danika Wagner was the top bowler for the Lady ‘Canes with the high series of 451 and high game of 163.
