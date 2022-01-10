The New Castle High bowling teams picked up a sweep of Beaver Falls at Sims Lanes.
The Red Hurricane boys picked up a 4-3 verdict. New Castle is now 2-2. Dom Fornataro paced the ‘Canes with the high game of 160 and the high series of 404.
The Lady Canes remained undefeated at 4-0 with a 7-0 victory. Jayliana Foster led New Castle with a high game of 202 and the high series of 567.
