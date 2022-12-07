The New Castle boys and girls bowling teams earned a split Blackhawk on Wednesday at Colonial Lanes.
The Lady 'Canes picked up a 7-0 win over the Lady Cougars. New Castle's boys, though, dropped a 7-0 decision.
Danika Wagner paced the girls with a high game of 178 and high series of 462. Kamryn Klik contributed a 161 game and 442 series for the Lady 'Canes, who are 3-0.
The Red Hurricane boys dropped to 2-1 with the loss to Blackhawk. Jonah Clare led the 'Canes with a high score of 200 and high series of 517, both of which were career highs.
