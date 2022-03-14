The New Castle High girls bowling team turned in a strong effort Saturday.
The Lady ‘Canes, competing at the Pennsylvania Western Regional, fell three pins short of qualifying for the state championship event.
The format for the day consisted of the five-girl team bowling three games each and six baker games, which consist of bowlers alternating frames. The top six teams out of 18 competitors qualify for the state finals next week in Lancaster based on total pin fall.
New Castle rolled a 722 in the first game, led by Jayliana Foster’s high effort of 196 to put the team in 10th place. The second game was the Lady ‘Canes’ best of the year at 870. Zanah Baumann 212 and Danika Wagner 210 helped vault them up the standings into fourth after two games.
New Castle struggled in the third game and were sitting in 11th place, 90 pins out from being in the top six heading into the six baker games. The Lady ‘Canes excelled in this format and steadily cut into the deficit finishing with a 21-game total of 3,178. The total came up just short as the top six move on. Freeport locked up that final spot with a 3,181.
Dianna Troutman, Montia Hall, Kamryn Klik, and Alexandra Browne also competed for New Castle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.