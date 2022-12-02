New Castle Red Hurricane logo

The New Castle boys and girls bowling teams picked up 7-0 wins Friday night over Beaver Falls at Sims Lanes.

Cameron Italia rolled the high game of 184 and high series of 488 for the Red Hurricane boys.

Kamryn Klik collected the high series of 429 for the Lady 'Canes and Mara Droeder notched  the high game of 156.

