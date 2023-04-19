Malik Jefferson delivered the big hit Tuesday for the New Castle High baseball team.
Jefferson belted a two-out RBI single to account for the game’s lone run as the Red Hurricane held off host Mars, 1-0, in a WPIAL Section 3-5A matchup.
Jefferson’s hit scored Dom Miller with the run.
New Castle (1-4 section, 2-6 overall) posted six hits, including two by Jaden Kirkwood.
Keelan Stewart (1-2) started and picked up the win. Stewart tossed five innings, allowing one hit and six walks with seven strikeouts.
Dominic Ratkovich pitched the final two innings to pick up his first save. Ratkovich gave up a hit and a walk with a strikeout.
Stewart threw a wild pitch and Nick Rodgers retrieved the ball and threw to Stewart covering the plate to record the out in the fourth frame.
Dominic Fornataro threw out a runner at home from center field to preserve the lead in the fifth inning.
Mars is now 2-3, 5-5.
New Castle returns to action at 4 p.m. Wednesday at home against Mars.
Seton-La Salle 10,
Laurel 0
The Rebels recorded a perfect game in a Section 2-2A home win over the Spartans.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Hunter Kobialka started and took the loss. Kobialka gave up nine hits and 10 runs — five earned — with five walks and four strikeouts.
Laurel is now 3-4, 3-5.
Seton-La Salle (6-1, 7-2-1) scored five runs in the first, one in the third, two in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.