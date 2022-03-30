The New Castle High baseball team suffered a tough loss Tuesday.
Beaver scored five runs in the sixth inning to rally for a 10-8 WPIAL Section 2-4A home win over the Red Hurricane.
New Castle (0-1 section, 0-1 overall) is the defending WPIAL and PIAA champion.
“Today was a tough game to lose, being the first game of the season,” ‘Canes coach Bill Cook said. “Being there and being ahead is tough. But, we didn’t get down on ourselves. We have to make some minor adjustments.”
New Castle recorded three hits.
Josh Work had two hits and two RBIs for the ‘Canes. Dom Fornataro also knocked in two runs for New Castle.
Work (0-1) came on in relief and took the loss. He tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and five runs — all earned — with two walks and two strikeouts.
Dante Micaletti started for the ‘Canes and struck out seven batters.
New Castle scored two runs in the first, three in the second, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Beaver collected five markers in the first and five more in the sixth.
Boys track and field
Wilmington cruises to win
The Greyhounds won 13 of the 16 contested events to breeze to a 104-15 victory over Kennedy Catholic.
Luke Edwards (100, 200, 1600 relay) won three events for Wilmington.
Girls rack and field
New Castle falls
Maria Owens won four events to pace the Lady ‘Canes in an 89-62 home loss to Blackhawk.
Owens captured victories in the high jump, long jump, triple jump and the 400 relay.
No information was provided on the boys competition.
Lady Greyhounds cruise
Wilmington won all 16 of the contested events in a 113-4 decision over Kennedy Catholic.
Sarah Dieter (100 hurdles, 400 relay, triple jump, javelin) won four events to pace the Lady Greyhounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.