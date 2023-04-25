The New Castle High baseball team came up short Monday afternoon.
The Red Hurricane managed five hits in dropping a 6-2 WPIAL Section 3-5A road decision to West Allegheny.
Anthony Miller tripled for New Castle (1-6 section, 2-7 overall).
Keelan Stewart (1-3) started and suffered the loss. Stewart pitched one-plus inning, giving up six hits and six earned runs with two walks and a strikeout. He pitched to seven batters in the second inning without recording an out.
New Castle scored a run in the fourth and another in the sixth.
West Allegheny (3-4, 8-5) notched a marker in the first and five in the second.
The ‘Canes will host the Indians at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Softball
West Allegheny 18, New Castle 3
Olivia Hood had two of the five Lady ‘Canes hits in a Section 3-5A road loss to the Lady Indians.
One of Hood’s hits was a two-run homer in the third inning.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Hood (0-1) started and took the loss. Hood tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and 18 runs — 10 earned — with four strikeouts and two walks.
West Allegheny plated three markers in the first inning, 10 in the second and five more in the third.
New Castle collected a run in the second and two in the third.
The Lady ‘Canes will return to action at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Mars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.