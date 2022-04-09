The New Castle High baseball team recorded seven hits Friday.
The hits, though, weren’t as timely as the Red Hurricane needed.
New Castle fell behind by four runs and a rally fell short in dropping a 4-2 WPIAL Section 2-4A road decision to Ambridge. The game was played in Butler at Pullman Park after rain postponed the game two other times. It was the Bridgers’ home game.
“We needed guys on base when we were getting big hits,” ‘Canes coach Bill Cook said. “We had two baserunning errors that could have potentially cost us runs at this point. We’ll bounce back.”
The loss drops New Castle, the defending WPIAL and PIAA champion, to 1-3 in the section and 1-3 overall. The ‘Canes defeated the Bridgers (2-1, 3-2) earlier in the week on a walk-off hit-by-pitch.
“The loss is tough. From a mental standpoint, you’re right back in at 2-2 in the section if you win,” Cook said. “Our kids are resilient. They’ll come back. They’re fighters.
“We have to go back to the drawing board and find what we could have done better. We’ve started out in previous seasons with losses and then made our run. Right now, my heart rate is not that high. The players are not down on themselves. We have to make sure everything bonds together at once. Once it does, we’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”
Dom Fornataro posted two of the ‘Canes’ hits.
Isaiah Boice (1-2) started and tossed all six innings in taking the loss. Boice gave up eight hits and four earned runs with no walks and five strikeouts.
“Boice and Dante Micaletti look really good on the mound,” Cook said.
New Castle made zero errors in the field.
Ambridge scored one run in the first and three in the second.
The ‘Canes recorded one marker in the third and one more in the fourth.
Boys tennis
Neshannock competed at the Midwestern Athletic Conference Team Tournament at Beaver High School and Blackhawk High School.
The event has many Class 4A and Class 5A schools from Beaver and Allegheny County in the event.
Sam Ball (No. 1), Michael Melarango (No. 2) and Bain McGann (No. 3) participated in singles action, while the tandem of Roger Kwiat/Robbie Heath played at No. 2 doubles.
Ball was defeated by Montour in the round of 16, 6-0. Melarango lost in the round of 16 to Carlynton, 6-0. McGann was eliminated by Carlynton in the round of 16, 6-3.
Kwiat and Heath were ousted by West Allegheny in the round of 16, 6-3.
“I felt the boys competed really well against some tough competition,” Lancers coach Chuck Dess said. “This will help us over the next few weeks, as we close out the regular season.”
Boys track and field
Shenango sweeps pair
The Wildcats picked up a 114 1/2-35-1/2 win over Laurel and a 138-11 verdict over Union in a home meet.
Hayden Morgan won four events (100, 200, 400 relay, long jump) for Shenango.
The Spartans won just three events — 1600 relay, javelin, pole vault. The Scotties won the javelin.
Girls track and field
Lady Wildcats cruise to sweep
Shenango topped Laurel (99-51) and Union (138-5) in a home meet.
Hannah Yeykal, Morgan Pisula, Sara Roe and Emma Callahan won three events apiece for the Lady Wildcats.
Tori Atkins won three events for the Lady Spartans. The Lady Scots were swept.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.