The New Castle High baseball team ended its season on a high note on Friday.
The Red Hurricane defeated Ambridge, 5-3, in a nonsection game at Flaherty Field.
"It was going to be a tough pill to swallow and it was," New Castle coach Bill Cook said on the season concluding. "We went into the game ready to go, having a good time and going through our regular pregame routine. As the game drew closer to the end, I started feeling the emotions kick in looking at my seniors out there."
New Castle's Dominic Ratkovich (1-1) went the distance on the mound and surrendered eight hits, three runs — two earned— and pitched seven strikeouts.
Ambridge (5-13 overall) managed to outhit New Castle (5-10), 8-7.
New Castle plated all five of its runs in the third inning. Ambridge scored two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh.
The 'Canes were unable to qualify for the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs this season and will lose seven seniors — Dominic Cade, Dominic Fornataro, Isaiah Boice, Anthony Miller, Nick Rodgers, Jason Dais and Malik Jefferson — on their roster.
"After the game, we all got together as a team and each coach spoke to the kids in the group and told them what they meant to us," Cook said. "It's an emotional moment. For a season to end, it's tough to see kids graduate and move on. It's a happy moment and something we're proud of but it's certainly difficult knowing you won't be coaching them again."
SHENANGO 12,
LAUREL 8
The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead to secure a nonsection victory against Laurel. Shenango (9-8) posted 11 hits to Laurel's (7-12) 10.
Shenango's Sam Patton led the team with three RBIs while Benny Santangelo produced a triple. Joseph Campoli pitched 4 2/3 innings for the Wildcats and relinquished eight hits, six runs — five earned — and had two walks and four strikeouts.
Laurel's Hunter Kobialka pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up nine hits, 12 runs — five earned — and pitched four walks and two strikeouts.
Shenango produced three runs in the first inning, two in the second and seven in the fourth. Laurel plated four runs in the third, two in the fifth and two in the sixth.
The 10th-seeded Wildcats will battle seventh-seeded South Park in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Shaler High School.
Softball
NESHANNOCK 6,
ERIE CATHEDRAL PREP 2
Aaralyn Nogay came in clutch for the undefeated Lady Lancers in a nonsection game against Erie Cathedral. The senior shortstop hit an inside-the-park grand slam in the second inning and led the team with five RBIs.
Neshannock's Addy Frye (13-0) went the distance and surrendered six hits, two runs — both earned — and had two walks and six strikeouts.
The Lady Lancers (17-0) recorded 13 hits to Erie's six.
Neshannock plated five runs in the second inning and one in the sixth. Erie scored one run in the first inning and one in the fifth.
The top-seeded Lady Lancers have a bye week for the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs and will face the winner of the Burgettstown-Apollo-Ridge contest that will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Penn Trafford High School at a date, time and location to be determined.
