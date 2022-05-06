By Mike Gross
On March 24, at Hershey’s Giant Center, Neumann-Goretti produced a masterpiece.
The Saints shot 63 percent from the field, made eight of 17 three-pointers, and routed Quaker Valley, a previously undefeated team with elite talent, 93-68 for the Class 4A state boys’ basketball championship.
Directing the show was point guard Robert Wright III, who had 16 points and seven assists. That’s how a sophomore became the 4A state Player of the Year, as the leading 4A vote-getter for the Pennsylvania Sportswriters All-State Team.
“Rob was unflappable,’’ Neumann-Goretti coach Carl Arrigale said. “He really only had one bad game all year, as a sophomore. I’m sure he’d tell you he had more. He’s a perfectionist.’’
Neumann-Goretti is one of Pennsylvania’s superpowers, having won nine state titles, all since 2009.
This year’s team lost some games due to COVID-19 issues, and labored a bit in January, losing three Philadelphia Catholic League games by a total of 38 points.
But the Saints ended the season on a 10-game win streak against high-level competition, winning the PCL, District 12 and state championships.
“We had to play our whole league schedule in about two-and-a-half weeks,’’ Arrigale said. “I think the kids handled it better than I did.
“We kept saying, ‘Let’s keep chasing our best game,’ and I think the state final was our best game of the year.’’
Wright averaged 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists, leading the PCL in scoring. He shot 43.5 percent from the three-point arc.
His scholarship offers - remember, he’s only a sophomore - include Syracuse, Miami, Seton Hall, Wake Forest, Virginia Commonwealth and Wichita State.
Kentucky coach John Calipari was in the Giant Center for the 4A final, primarily to watch Adou Thiero, one of two Quaker Valley senior stars, with Marcus Frank, to make the first team.
Thiero, an athletic 6-5 swingman, got a scholarship offer from Calipari the day after the game. He also has offers from Cincinnati, Maryland and Pittsburgh.
He averaged 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.1 steals. Thiero made the second team in 2020-21.
Frank, also a 6-5 senior, came up with a huge season including 45 points in a District Seven playoff game and 28 in the state final. Averages: 28.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals.
Mike Mastrioianni, who directed Quaker Valley to a 27-1 season, WPIAL championship and the state final, was voted 4A Coach of the Year.
Two of Wright’s teammates, Sultan Adewale and Masud Stewart, also received all-state recognition.
Adewale is an athletic 6-8 big who averaged 11.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots. He shot 58 percent from the field and is seen as a “high upside,’’ recruit, with offers from DePaul, Oklahoma State, Washington, Mississippi, Rutgers, Memphis and others.
Stewart, a 6-1 senior, averaged 11.4 points and made 45 three-pointers. He is committed to Division One Binghamton.
On the first team for the second straight year, Trey Martin of Boiling Springs averaged 27.1 points and 7.1 rebounds. He shot 55.6 percent from the field.
A 6-4 guard, Martin averaged 19.6 points over a four-year varsity career. He will attend Shippensburg University.
The first team includes a second sophomore, Moses Hipps, a 6-3 guard from Archbishop Carroll. Hipps averaged 18.9 points, made 76 three-pointers, dropped 35 in a January game with Neumann-Goretti, and has two 31-point state-tournament games.
Hipps made the second team last season, and has offers from Temple, LaSalle, Fordham and Virginia Commonwealth.
2021-22 CLASS 4A ALL-STATE TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Robert Wright III, 6', sophomore, Neumann-Goretti (Player of the Year)
Adou Thiero, 6' 5", senior, Quaker Valley
Markus Frank, 6' 5", senior, Quaker Valley
Moses Hipps, 6' 3", sophomore, Archbishop Carroll
Sultan Adewale, 6' 8", junior, Neumann-Goretti
Trey Martin, 6' 4", senior, Boiling Springs
SECOND TEAM
Brandin Cummings, 6' 2", sophomore, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter
Izaiah Pasha, 6' 6", junior, Cardinal O'Hara
Deyishon Miller, 6' 5", senior, West Philadelphia
Austin Finarelli, 6', senior, Dallas
Masud Stewart, 6' 1", senior, Neumann-Goretti
Liam Joyce, 6' 6", senior, Allentown Central Catholic
THIRD TEAM
Meleek Thomas, 6' 3", freshman, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter
Jake Hernandez, 6' 4", senior, Lewisburg Area
Garrett Harrold, 6' 3", junior, Penn Cambria
Tyson Thomas, 6', senior, Allentown Central Catholic
DiNero Washington, 5' 10", junior, Collegium Charter
Edixon Gomez, 6' 1", senior, Bethlehem Catholic
COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Mastroianni, Quaker Valley
