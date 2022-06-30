A Union High graduate and star of a popular Netflix series is helping take the show on the road.
James “PeeWee” Thomas will join his Navarro College and Team USA teammates to bring “CHEER LIVE” to Robert Morris University’s UPMC Events Center for a show at 7:30 p.m. July 12.
“CHEER Live” takes premier athletes in cheerleading from Team USA and the Netflix show on stage live with no restrictions from judges, scores or time limits. Its website describes it as “the ultimate pop concert for cheer.”
The Netflix series “Cheer” follows the Navarro College cheerleading team from Corsicana, Texas, in its journey to the 2019 national championship and then defending the title before competition was cut short due to COVID-19. The show currently has two seasons and a third is expected to be released.
“CHEER Live” features the 15-time national champion coach, Monica Aldama alongside stars like Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer. The full cast features Thomas, Maddy Brum, Terrell Cabrall, Cassadee Dunlap, Jeron Hazelwood, Anuhea Keene Angel Rice, Gillian Rupert and more.
“CHEER Live” is set to have a exhibition of stunts, pyramids and dance performances staged with a production value of a live concert.
Thomas, a 2017 Union High graduate, helped the Navarro College competitive cheerleading squad claim its 15th National Cheerleaders Association national championship in April.
The group finished first in the Advanced Large Coed Junior College Division at the NCA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships at Daytona Beach with a final event score of 99.213.
That score was the highest of all teams competing at the event, which made Navarro the Grand National Champion for the sixth time in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.