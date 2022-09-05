Neshannock High’s Peyton Weaver sustained a season-ending injury Friday night late in a 41-34 double-overtime win over Laurel.
Weaver raced for a 30-yard run in the fourth quarter of Friday’s home game against Laurel and he was hit near the sideline. Weaver was down on the ground for about 20 minutes with trainers assessing his injuries. He then was removed from the game via ambulance.
“Peyton was trying to turn the corner on the sideline,” Lancers coach Fred Mozzocio said of the play. “He was trying to get free and it was right on their sideline. It’s so hard to tell on video, the defensive player’s body got tangled with Peyton’s legs and got caught underneath.
“We’re going to miss Peyton. It’s a huge loss. Not only on the field, but in the locker room and in the weight room. He’s a great young man and a great friend for everyone. We’ll play this season for Peyton.”
Weaver finished the season with 37 carries for 246 yards and three touchdowns.
Weaver’s injury was similar to Neshannock’s Landon Shaffer, who graduated last year. Shaffer’s injury of a compound fracture in his leg, occurred in 2020, also against Laurel.
“Unfortunately, in the last three years, we’ve had two of these injuries,” Mozzocio said. “Friday night, Peyton had a compound fracture of his tibia. We’re lucky to have a great trainer in Barb Kennard. She got out there and took control of the situation. She stayed calm, cool and collected, and she had it under control quickly.
“A helicopter came and Peyton was flown to Pittsburgh Children’s. He’s doing well. Peyton has a road of recovery ahead of him. He’ll give it a full go and try to get back at some point and go on to the next level (college football).”
Mozzocio has remained in close contact with Weaver since the injury.
“Right now, I’ve talked to him every day, his spirits are high,” Mozzocio said. “He’s anxious to get back with the team. He’ll be there with us once he’s able.
“It’s a huge, huge loss for us. What he brings to the table in energy and effort was huge. We’re talking about every man has to give a little extra now. That’s our mindset. That’s what we will do. We will all work harder and give a little more.”
Shaffer returned last season and played for the Lancers. He is now playing collegiately for Mount Union (Ohio) and is competing on the freshman team.
“Landon came back and you could see the confidence he played with every week,” Mozzocio said. “I talked to Landon (Sunday). He’s playing ball again and competing at a high level.”
The Lancers hung on for the win over the Spartans last week when a pass by the visitors was picked off by Braden Huff.
Weaver amassed 178 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns in Friday’s victory. His absence will open up opportunities for other ball carriers.
“Matt Ioanilli. Our plan was coming into the season is him and Weaver would share the carries,” Mozzocio said. “Matt started the season not being able to dress until the Laurel game.
“Last week was his first game in pads and getting his legs under him. He will get a full work load. Jackson Billyk will get some carries. Patrick Argiro, we feel can run the ball now. We have a young kid who will get some looks in Anthony Eakin.”
Ioanilli missed the season-opening win over Sharon with a ruptured ear drum. Mozzocio said he’s back to full health and doing well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.