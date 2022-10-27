Neshannock’s seventh and eighth grade basketball teams defeated Laurel and Mohawk, respectively, on Oct. 18 to become the Tri-County basketball champions.
Maddie Arrow led Neshannock’s seventh grade team with 17 points to help secure a 41-18 victory against the Lady Spartans.
Brenna Frengel netted 10 points while Anna Measel chipped in nine points for Neshannock’s seventh grade team.
Sophia Conti and Hailey Fell led Laurel with five points each.
Callie Biondi paced Neshannock’s eighth grade team with 16 points to grab a 50-25 victory over the Lady Warriors. Neshannock’s Sophia Bonner and Ainsley Allison each supplied 12 points in the game.
Audrina Cox led Mohawk with 11 points while Kassie McConnell netted seven.
Jessica Shevitz led the seventh grade team and Luann Grybowski led the eighth grade team for Neshannock.
The following are Neshannock’s seventh grade Tri-County champions: Arrow, Measel, Frengel, Kaylee Cubellis, Ellie Crowl, Taylor Gouza, Mia Holmstrup, Macy Kulbacki, Jazelle Mozzocio and Ava Skodak.
The following are Neshannock’s eighth grade Tri-County champions: Allison, Biondi, Bonner, Ellie Fries, Maria DiMuccio, Lily Rowe, Katelyn Pauline, gianna Orelli and Emmy Passarelli.
