Neshannock High softball pitcher Addy Frye was untouchable Thursday afternoon.
Frye tossed a no-hitter to lead the Lady Lancers to an 11-0 WPIAL Section 1-2A road win over Shenango.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Frye (10-0) walked one batter and another batter reached on an error. She struck out nine in five innings.
“Addy pitched well. I think she hit spots well,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “She kept hitters off balance. She really played well.”
Neshannock (9-0 section, 13-0 overall) pounded out 11 hits, led by Aaralyn Nogay with three, including a triple and a home run. Hunter Newman, Gabby Quinn and Ali Giordano added two apiece.
Nogay drove in four runs, while Quinn collected three RBIs. Frye plated a pair of markers.
“Nogay was another standout player. That was her first career home run,” Lash said.
Kennedi Lynn went the distance to take the loss. She gave up 11 hits and seven earned runs with a walk and a strikeout.
The Lady Lancers plated three runs in the first, four in the second, two in the third and two more in the fifth.
Shenango is now 5-5, 5-7.
Neshannock will host Riverside at 4:15 p.m. Monday. Shenango will travel to Laurel at 5 p.m. Monday.
Union 22-12,
Sewickley Academy 1-2
The Lady Scots cruised to a Section 1-1A doubleheader road sweep over the Lady Panthers.
Mia Preuhs tossed a three-inning no-hitter in the first game with nine strikeouts and one unearned run. She swatted two home runs and drove in four runs as well.
Union recorded 10 hits. Addie Nogay notched two hits and two RBIs. Bella Cameron contributed two hits and four RBIs.
Olivia Williams knocked in three runs for the Lady Scots, while Mallory Gorgacz, Tori May and Ella Casalandra tallied two RBIs apiece.
Union scored five runs in the first, 16 in the second and one in the third.
Sewickley Academy scored its run in the second.
Union (11-0, 13-2) posted eight hits in the nightcap, which was a five-inning victory.
Olivia Benedict registered two hits for the Lady Scots. Chloe Confer and Emma Lippmann drove in two runs each.
Kenzie Siddall tripled for Union and Confer clubbed a home run.
Piper Jendrysik went the distance to pick up the win. Jendrysik allowed five hits and two runs — one earned — with a walk and seven strikeouts.
The Lady Scots scored five runs in the first, two in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Sewickley Academy plated two markers in the third.
Union travels to South Side Beaver at 4 p.m. Monday.
Track and field
Area teams compete in semis
The Warriors defeated East Allegheny (95-55) and Apollo-Ridge (83-67), but they dropped an 83-67 verdict to Greensburg Central Catholic in the WPIAL Class 2A team semifinals. The event was held at Greensburg Central Catholic. Teams must sweep the field to advance to the the championship meet.
Jaxon Schoedel won four events (3200 relay, 1600, 800, 3200) for Mohawk.
“I told the boys, we had three or four major injuries this year,” Warriors coach Jared Stratton said. “This was a great group of kids. I’m very proud of the program for getting back to the playoffs for the first time in six years.”
Shenango’s boys will compete for a WPIAL championship at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Peters Township. The Wildcats defeated Riverview (88 1/2-61 1/2), Hopewell (101-49) and Knoch (104-46). They will participate against Greensburg Central Catholic, South Park and Quaker Valley for the gold.
David McClean (100, 400 relay) and Michael Othites (shot put, discus) won two events each for Shenango.
Shenango’s girls came up short in a meet against Knoch, Hopewell, Carlynton and Beaver. Knoch advanced out of the group of schools. The Lady Wildcats’ team scores were not provided.
Maria Bryant (shot put, discus) claimed two wins for Shenango.
