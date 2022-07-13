Pitching.
Hitting.
And fielding.
It’s a recipe for success if a team is going to chase a championship in softball.
The Neshannock High softball team did just that over the course of the season. It worked to perfection to the tune of a 26-0 record.
Pitcher Addy Frye and first baseman Hunter Newman led the charge for the Lady Lancers as they rolled to a WPIAL and PIAA Class 2A championship.
Frye was 21-0 in the circle with a 0.76 earned run average in 110 innings. She struck out 175 batters.
Frye batted .447 (38 of 85), with 49 RBIs, 19 runs scored, 38 hits, 15 doubles, a triple and eight home runs.
Newman hit a county-best .648 (46 of 71), with 35 RBIs, 32 runs scored, 46 hits, 14 doubles, four triples, two homers and 13 stolen bases.
Frye and Newman both fielded their positions great as well.
For their efforts, Frye and Newman were named co-Lawrence County Softball Most Valuable Player.
“Addy is just a phenomenal pitcher,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “We talk all the time about her being young. She’s been pitching since she was 5. Sometimes we say a player can be a thrower or a pitcher. Addy is a pitcher. She communicates well with me and our catcher Gabby Perod. She gets stronger as the game goes on. The next day at practice she wants to pitch more; it’s pure work ethic.
“Hunter is another great player. She’s one of those players that we feel we can rely on. When we’re in a big moment, Hunter is at the bat and she performs under pressure. She knows what she has to do. Most of the time she is driving it to the gap. She is a fun one to watch.”
PITCHING IN
Frye, just a freshman, transferred to Neshannock from Sharpsville. Teams struggled throughout the season just putting the ball in play off of her.
“I think I did pretty well,” Frye said. “I took a lot of practice in the winter. All my teammates supported me. They had my back. They were very supportive of me.”
Frye pitched more like a junior or senior throughout the season.
“She’s someone that is mature beyond her years,” Lash said. “She’s calm and confident. If people didn’t know us, they wouldn’t think she is a freshman; she is really mature.
“I’ve had people say more like ‘wow, you have three more years with her.’ To me, it’s exciting. We know she is going to improve every year. To me , that’s exciting. We’re lucky to have her.”
The Lady Lancers faced Laurel four times and swept all of the matchups by scores of 6-1, 8-5, 1-0 and 13-6. Two of those games (8-5, 1-0) went extra innings and the 13-6 decision in the state semifinals saw Neshannock trailing 5-2 going to the fifth.
“I think Laurel was probably the best team we faced this year,” Frye said. “Knowing that we beat them four times helped us prepare for WPAIAL and PIAA games. We knew we could put runs up against anyone.”
Said Newman, “I think it should have been us and Laurel in the WPIAL and state championship games. We were the two best teams in the state. Playing a team as good as them helped us prepare for other teams.”
Frye delivered in the clutch in those games against the Lady Spartans. She slugged a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to pace the Lady Lancers to an 8-5 WPIAL Section 4-2A win over visiting Laurel. That win locked up the section title for the Lady Lancers.
Frye connected for a deep drive to left field, plating Aaralyn Nogay with the game’s only run in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals against Laurel in the eighth inning.
“Addy is a fun kid to work with,” Lash said. “You can still see she’s a young girl. Her walk-off hits in the Laurel games were very memorable. Knowing we have her for three more years is incredible.”
Opposing hitters knew what was in store from Frye as far as velocity goes.
“She’s probably 63 to 65 (miles per hour), somewhere in there,” Lash said. “She hits that pretty consistently.”
SHE’S AT FIRST
Newman was stationed at first base for Neshannock this season. However, her more natural position is shortstop, which she plays in travel ball.
“First base is a lot of fun,” Newman said. “When you’re versatile, you can make due with whatever.
“I do think Coach will make the right choice with the lineup, so I don’t worry about where I will be playing. I think I could be playing short, first, I could play the outfield for all I know. I don’t think my defense was too horrible. This year was definitely a learning tool for sure.”
Lash said she was confident with Newman playing first base.
“She can pick the ball out of the dirt,” Lash said. “There’s a chance you may see her at shortstop or somewhere else next year. She fits that label as a utility player. I could put her anywhere; we’ll look at our needs.”
Newman, a junior, led the county in batting average and hits. She was near the top in virtually every other offensive statistical category as well.
“She’ll just drive a ball and hit it hard,” Lash said. “She’s very relaxed when she steps in the batter’s box. Our teammates and coaches are very confident in her.
“She hits really well and her batting average shows that. She really can hit a ball.”
Last year, Newman played in just two playoff games because of a right wrist injury suffered during basketball season.
“It’s been quite a comeback season,” Newman said. “I’m grateful I could play and make an impact.”
WHAT’S NEXT?
Both players head into the offseason at the top of their game. They will work on their craft. But, what needs sharpened with their game?
“Addy knows she’ll continue to work on certain pitches; her changeup,” Lash said. “I know certain pitches she’ll make even better. I do expect her velocity to get better, and she’ll work on strengthening herself.
“I don’t think there’s much that Hunter needs to work on. She just needs to keep working hard.”
Despite their success, Frye and Newman plan on working hard to be even better next season.
“I have to be more disciplined at the plate,” Frye said. “Next year, I can improve my spin pitches. I rely on my drop curve a lot. It’s always low and outside.”
Said Newman, “I need to be a more vocal leader.”
The Lady Lancers lose just one player to graduation — Neleh Nogay, who will continue her softball career at NCAA Division I Fordham. Nogay, who was an all-star on the county’s softball squad, batted .484 with 15 RBIs, 36 runs scored, 31 hits, six doubles, two triples, two homers and 33 stolen bases.
“You can’t replace Neleh,” Newman said. “We have several great players and great young players coming up. But, Neleh is an amazing player. We have to keep working hard.”
