HERSHEY — The Neshannock High girls basketball team won its first state championship on Friday afternoon at the GIANT Center.
The Lady Lancers beat Southern Columbia of District 6 in the PIAA Class 2A final, 62-56.
This story will be updated.
Lynda L. Durbin, age 76, of Union Township, passed away March 23 at her residence. Arrangements entrusted to R. Cunningham Funeral Home, New Castle, where online condolences can be offered at www.cunninghamfh.com.
Jacob C. Shook, of Neshannock Township, passed away March 20, 2022. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at R. Cunningham Funeral Home, 2429 Wilmington Road. There will be no funeral service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.