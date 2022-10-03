The puck drops on the high school hockey season Monday night.
Once again, Neshannock and Wilmington are looking to be among the top teams in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League’s Division 2. The Lancers are the two-time defending champs, while the Greyhounds were semifinalists last spring.
LANCERS EYE ANOTHER TITLE
Neshannock made PIHL history last season when it captured a second-straight D-2 title with a 2-1 victory over top-seeded Bishop Canevin. While the Lancers were hit hard by graduation once again with the loss of 10 players, they are eager for a chance to three-peat.
“We graduated a lot, but I am confident in the guys we have coming back. We think we will be very competitive,” Neshannock coach Mark Multari said. “We have the potential to win a third title in a row and that’s become our expectation.”
Neshannock got off to a slow start last season while it searched for its identity. The team went 2-8 through November. However, the Lancers hit their stride in December and closed the regular season grind with 10 wins in a row. They beat Elizabeth Forward (6-2), Ringgold (4-3) and Bishop Canevin (2-1) in early March to defend their title.
“We have some holes to fill, but we have some guys coming up from our junior varsity and middle school teams that we are confident can contribute,” Multari said. “Our returning guys are a year older, bigger and stronger, too. That’s a positive.”
Because the squad has additional players from Kennedy Catholic, Hickory, Mercer, Grove City, Shenango and Laurel through co-op agreements, it did not get to play for a state championship like the teams in the “pure” classifications (3A-1A) since there is no D-2 state championship. However, the team is geared up for another run at a D-2 title.
“We’ll still score, but we’re going to have to tighten up our defense,” Multari said.
Matt Ioanilli leads the Lancers’ defense, but won’t be able to join the team until football season is complete. Neshannock is missing other fall sports players, too.
“When we get everyone back, we’ll really rely on our leaders Matt Ioanilli, Logan Quigley, Giovanni Valentine, Brian McConahy, Kale McConahy and Micah DeJulia,” Multari said.
Goaltender Gavin Renick takes over between the pipes for the Lancers this year.
“He played some solid minutes for us last year and we’re confident in his abilities,” Multari said.
‘HOUNDS HOPE TO RELOAD
The ’Hounds reached the D-2 semifinals, but dropped a 5-1 decision to Bishop Canevin. Graduation hit the program, which features players from Ellwood City, New Castle, Union, Sharpsville and Mohawk, in addition to Wilmington, hard as well.
“We had some really good leadership that graduated,” Wilmington coach Matt Miller said. “There will be new roles for new players to fill this year.”
Captain Drake Tomak and alternate Cody Williams, both Ellwood City products, graduated. They finished among the D-2’s leading scorers. Tomak was third with 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists), while Williams finished with 33 points (19, 14).
“We’re always optimistic, but it’s a completely different team this year,” Miller said. “Last year, we had two kids near the top of the scoring for the entire league. I don’t know if we’ll have that this year. Our style will be much rougher and an in-your-face look, trying to grind it out in front of the net as opposed to some of the skill we’ve had in years past.”
Like Neshannock. Wilmington struggled at the start of last season, too. The ’Hounds began 2-5, but they turned it on before the calendar flipped to 2022. They wone nin of their last 11 games, with the two losses coming after regulation. The team is bracing for a potential slow start as a lot of players are tied up with fall sports through at least October.
“We have players in football, cross country, golf, band – you name it and they are involved,” Miller said. “We have four games in October and the second one is against Neshannock. We’ll see how that goes. I have confidence in the players we’re putting out for October. I know we’ll get a lot more back in November that will help us compete.”
Junior Noah Monstwil takes over as captain with Gage Miller and Andrew Cartwright serving as alternates. Junior Tagg Walker inherits the crease for Wilmington.
“We have a lot of faith in him to backstop for us,” Matt Miller said. “It’ll be his first varsity action. But, now, he’s the man the next two years.
“I am excited and optimistic. There are some big roles to fill, but I am really excited to see what we can do in November, when we have all our players, and the rest of the season.”
