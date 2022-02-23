Stretching from October to March, the high school hockey regular season is a marathon.
However, the quest for a PIHL postseason berth has come down to a sprint for Neshannock and Wilmington. The two teams are among four squads within two points of each other battling for three remaining playoff spots in the Division 2 North Division.
“Someone is going to have a really good record and be left on the outside looking in,” Wilmington coach Matt Miller said.
The PIHL’s Division 2 is split into two divisions with four teams reaching the postseason from both. In the North, Bishop Canevin (15-1-1, 31 points) has locked up first place. With the final two regular-season games left, Neshannock (10-4-2, 22), Avonworth (10-4-2, 22), Wilmington (9-5-2, 20) and Burrell (9-6-2, 20) are in an intense battle for the three remaining spots.
The Lancers visit Avonworth on Thursday in what might as well be a playoff game before the playoffs. They close division play Monday at home against winless Central Valley (0-17-0).
“The game against Avonworth is pretty much a battle for second place and second place should get a home playoff game,” Neshannock coach Mark Multari said. “They beat us, 2-1, in the first game of the season, so we’ll see how we respond this time.”
The Greyhounds have a tough matchup, too, Thursday. They visit Bishop Canevin, then finish the regular season Tuesday at Trinity (1-14-1).
“If we win, we’re in. If we get three out of the four points, we’re also in. Having said that, we just want to win,” Miller said. “We did beat Bishop Canevin once already this year. We’re not going to catch them by surprise, though. I think our boys are confident going in, knowing they can beat them. Trinity gave us a run for our money the first time we played them. I don’t know if we took them lightly, but it’s not going to be an easy task going down into their rink and trying to get another win.”
LANCERS MARCHING
Neshannock, which has players from Kennedy Catholic, Hickory, Mercer, Grove City, Shenango and Laurel through co-op agreements, has been one of the PIHL’s hottest teams with eight wins in a row. The Lancers last tasted defeat on Nov. 29.
“We were out of the playoff picture most of the season, but we went on a nice, little run,” Multari said. “We just kept preaching to the boys that we have to a lot of talent left over from last year’s championship team and just to stick with it; it may not show early on, but, when the year ends, we’ll be right in the playoff picture. They bought into what we were telling them and bought into the fact that they’re a good team and were just flying under the radar.”
Neshannock’s not catching anyone by surprise now in its quest to defend its Division 2 title. Though, the Lancers have a different identity this season – they’re more of a defense-first squad. They’ve allowed the second-fewest goals (32) in D-2.
Goaltender Riley Mastowski returned between the pipes from last season. He has benefited from a deep defensive corps in Colton Chamberlain, Brandon Boyles, Matt Ioanilli, Kent Jones, Dom Rocca and Jake Fabricant. Rocca is sidelined with a broken wrist, but the team hopes to get him back in the postseason.
“They are a strong defensive group and we have some great senior leadership,” Multari said. “We’re starting to find the net a little bit and getting production from kids all over now. Thy are starting to come into their own. They are playing well.”
The Lancers welcome Meadville on Tuesday for a potential postseason tune-up.
“No one in our division has repeated as champions and that’s been our goal since the beginning of the year,” Multari said.
Wilmington, too, has been on a positive run. The ’Hounds have won seven of their last nine, with both losses coming in overtime shootouts. Their last regulation defeat was Nov. 15. However, a quirky schedule has left the team off since a shootout loss to Avonworth on Jan. 31.
“Being off for over three and a half weeks is tough. You can practice all you want, but you can’t simulate game-type situations,” Miller said. “I am excited to see how we come out at the start and how we play throughout.”
The late surge turned around the squad’s season after a 2-5 start.
“We started out very slow. Some of that might have been me and the coaching staff trying to figure out the best line combinations. Once got it figured out, we’ve been rolling,” Miller said. “We have a great group of seniors who have been with the program since started it four years ago.”
Wilmington, which has players from Ellwood City, New Castle, Union and Sharpsville through co-op agreements, has one of D-2’s better offenses with 73 goals scored.
“We do score a lot of goals, but we haven’t played a complete game yet, either,” Miller said.
Senior captain Drake Tomak and senior alternate captain Cody Williams, who are both from Ellwood City, lead the ’Hounds attack. Tomak is fourth in D-2 scoring with 46 points (21 goals, 25 assists), while Williams has 28 (17, 11). Logan Popovich (7, 10) and Andrew Cartwright (9, 8) both have 17 points. Boden Leslie and Dom Serafino have split time in goal for the team.
“Tyler Girman doesn’t get a lot of points, but he is on the go all time when he’s on the ice and pressuring the heck out of teams,” Miller said. “Gage Miller, our third-line center, is very responsible, too. Anytime we need to win a faceoff, we put him out there.”
Wilmington hopes to find its game legs quickly against Bishop Canevin.
“I think we have found our true identify, which is being a gritty, difficult team to play against. We will forecheck you and backcheck you nonstop and be sound in our defensive zone and try to outwork teams every night and every shift,” Miller said. “At the beginning of the season I don’t think we found that, but we’ve been rolling ever since we did.”
