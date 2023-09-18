The Neshannock High volleyball team captured a tournament championship Saturday.
The Lady Lancers won the Midwestern Athletic Conference small school crown, topping Ellwood City Lincoln, 26-24, 25-13 in the championship match.
It is the sixth consecutive tournament championship for Neshannock.
Girls soccer
Wilmington rolls
Isabella Melnik scored three goals to pace the Lady Greyhounds to a 3-0 District 10, nonregion win over visiting Sharon.
Sarah Dieter, Analiese Hendrickson, Gabby Lohrenz and Carly Hogg added one goal each for Wilmington (2-6). Dieter, Hendrickson, Makayla Fink, Maria Mitchell and Emma Mershimer handed out one assist apiece.
Wilmington goalkeepers Brianna Jenkins and Alix Eggleston made no saves to split the shutout.
The Lady Greyhounds led 3-0 at the half.
Boys golf Mohawk wins
Jay Wrona scored a one-under 34 to lead the Warriors to a 178-205 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Shenango on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest.
Drew Wrona and Keigan Hopper both shot a 35 for Mohawk Mohawk (9-1 section, 10-1 overall), while Landon Schmid supplied a 36 and Mason Hopper added a 38.
Joe Campoli carded a 38 for the Wildcats and Gavin Bruce was next with a 39. Jake Natale notched a 40, Ben Santangelo tallied a 42 and Kack Kielar collected a 46.
