The Neshannock High volleyball team bounced back from a tough loss in impressive form Thursday night.
The Lady Lancers dropped a five-game match on the road to Laurel on Tuesday.
Neshannock got back in the win column Thursday with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-5 WPIAL Section 1-2A home win over Ellwood City Lincoln.
Jenna Glies delivered 12 digs for the Lady Lancers (7-3 section, 8-3 overall), while Aaralyn Nogay notched 16 points, seven kills and 12 assists. Mairan Haggerty was next with nine kills, 15 points and five aces. Kaitlyn Fries followed with 13 points and five aces.
Neshannock won the JV match in two games.
Laurel rolls
The Lady Spartans claimed a 25-10, 25-6, 25-13 Section 1-2A home win over Beaver Falls.
Josie Fortuna recorded 24 assists for Laurel and Reese Bintrim slammed 14 kills. Johnna Hill contributed 18 passes to target, while Regan Atkins served five aces.
Union prevails
The Lady Scots topped visiting Western Beaver, 25-11, 25-17, 25-15 in a Section 1-1A encounter.
Elise Booker notched 13 kills and 22 digs for Union (7-0, 12-0), while Ella Casalandra collected 17 assists.
Isabell King contributed four kills and 10 digs, Kelly Cleaver tallied three blocks, four kills and four digs and Mallory Gorgacz garnered 11 digs.
Union won the JV match, 25-11, 25-22.
Charlotte DeRaleau posted six assists and Olivia Benedict added 10 digs and four aces.
Girls soccer
Wilmington loses
The Lady Greyhounds lost a two-goal halftime lead and the game as visiting Blackhawk rallied for a 4-3 win.
Analiese Hendrickson, Sarah Dieter and Annalee Gardner garnered goals for Wilmington. Dieter, Gardner and Emily Arblaster added one assist each for the hosts.
Taylor Kendall made 12 saves in net for the Lady Greyhounds.
Wilmington led 2-0 at the half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.