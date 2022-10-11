The Neshannock High volleyball team had a successful showing against Riverside on Tuesday.
The Lady Lancers swept Riverside in WPIAL Section 1-2A action 25-7, 25-3, 25-10.
“We tell our girls every night matters. It prepares us for the big matches that we have,” Neshannock coach Jenny Bolinger said. “For us, as coaches, we can never take a night off but it is hard getting someone’s energy up to play but tonight I think our girls did good.”
At the beginning of the second set, Neshannock’s (8-3 section, 9-3 overall) Aaralyn Nogay served the volleyball 16 consecutive times to make the score 16-0.
“It was great to see her serving because I know after her ankle injury a couple of the games she was struggling with her serve,” Bolinger said of Nogay. “Then, she really came in at practice and worked hard to correct that and you’re starting to see that hard work pay off. When you can serve that many in a row you know something clicked and she’s doing something good.”
Nogay served 32 points, 16 being the second game and 10 of those were aces. She also posted 14 assists.
“My ankle injury really kind of messed up pretty much everything. Just being able to put them in over and over and over again, that’s really uplifting to me because I probably couldn’t do that a month ago,” Nogay said. “I think we did really good with the opportunities that we could. We didn’t have much that we could put it down but Mairan (Haggerty), (Alexandra) Kwiat and everybody did really well with it.”
Mairan Haggerty contributed eight kills, served six points with three of them being aces.
“We’re ready for Thursday night against Beaver. That was a game that was taken from us because of our own mistakes, especially on the serving line,” Bolinger said. “Our girls are watching that game and we know what we have to do to get a W on Thursday. We’re looking forward to that game and are ready for it.”
Neshannock’s junior varsity team defeated Riverside in two games 25-11, 25-11.
