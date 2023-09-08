The Neshannock High volleyball team picked up a win Thursday night.
The Lady Lancers defeated host Laurel in a WPIAL Section 1-2A match, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17.
Jaidon Nogay served 12 points, with four aces and seven kills for Neshannock, while Mikalia Measel recorded 15 points and 12 kills. Kaitlyn Fries followed with 15 points and 10 kills.
No information was provided on the JV match.
Lady Scots sweep
Union posted a 25-17, 25-14, 25-15 Section 1-1A road win over Aliquippa.
Kelly Cleaver contributed 18 digs, 14 kills and four blocks for the Lady Scots (1-1, 1-4) and Dalaina Jones added nine digs and seven kills.
Jacey Conti collected four kills, three digs and five aces for the winners, while Allie Ross recorded three kills and 15 digs.
Union won the JV match, 25-10, 25-16.
Chloe Confer served seven aces for the Lady Scots, while Maggie Joseph added six assists, four aces and four digs.
Mohawk falls in three
The Lady Warriors dropped a 25-12, 25-23, 25-16 road matchup against Ellwood City Lincoln in Section 1-2A action.
Deyani Revis recorded 10 digs and five blocks for Mohawk, while Sara Hampson added five kills and four digs. Malayna McBride slammed three kills.
The Lady Warriors won the JV match, 25-23, 24-26, 15-3.
Marli McBride posted five kills for Mohawk and Ava Pezzulo posted three.
Boys golf
Union prevails
Rocco Galmarini carded a 38 to pace the Scotties to a 229-236 Section 5-2A win over Riverside on the par-36 front nine at Connoquenessing Country Club.
Ian DiPietro contributed a 45 for Union, while Landon Eckert added a 47. Jalen Peace provided a 48 and Evan DiNardo followed with a 51.
Shenango tops Laurel
Joe Campoli shot a 37 to lead the Wildcats to a 217-227 Section 5-2A win over the Spartans on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Gavin Bruce was next for Shenango with a 39 and Ben Santangelo supplied 46. Nick Garczewski notched a 47 and Jack Kielar added a 48.
Eli Bintrim scored a 36 for Laurel and Seth Gilmore garnered a 45. Nolan Dugan delivered a 48, while Dante DiGiovine and Dillon Dugan both tallied a 49.
New Castle loses
Phil Laurenza posted a 42 for the Red Hurricane in a 186-237 Section 5-3A loss to Avonworth.
Ian Donnelly followed with a 43, Sean Carmichael collected a 45, Matt Greco chipped in a 48 and Justin Girman registered a 51.
Wilmington rolls to win
Lindsey Hoover paced the Greyhounds to a 169-184 District 10, nonregion match on the par-36 back nine at Tanglewood.
Hoover fired a 39, while Santino Toscano and Alexandria Settle each supplied a 43. Kaitlyn Hoover was next with a 44.
Girls tennis
Neshannock defeats Riverside
The Lady Lancers captured a 3-0 rain-shortened match over Riverside in a Section 4-2A road contest.
Neshannock (2-1, 2-1) swept the singles matches, with Lindsey Urban (No. 1), Elena Noga (No. 2) and Chloe Maalouf capturing verdicts.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 3, RIVERSIDE 0
SINGLES
1. Lindsey Urban (N) def. Molly Linville 6-0, 6-1.
2. Elena Noga (N) def. Hailey Whipple 6-0, 6-0.
3. Chloe Maalouf (N) def. Betta Zona 6-1, 6-4.
DOUBLES
1. Alex Ong/Julies Medure (N) were leading Cato Spiker/Taylor Barr (River) 7-5, 4-1.
2. Delaney Calvert/Giada Cappabianco (N) were tied 1-1 against Abby Cook/Kyleigh Pron.
Girls soccer
Wilmington loses
The Lady Greyhounds’ couldn’t complete the comeback, dropping a 4-3 road decision to Hickory.
Wilmington trailed 2-0 at the half, before knotting the count at 2. The Hornettes went up 3-2 and the Lady Greyhounds tied it at 3.
However, Hickory tallied another goal to earn the win.
Carly Hogg scored on a cross from Analiese Hendrickson to cut the lead to 2-1. Emily Arblaster drilled a penalty kick for the Lady Greyhounds’ second marker.
Isabella Melnik tied the game at 3 for Wilmington on a free kick cross from Hendrickson.
Brianna Jenkins stopped four shots for the Lady Greyhounds.
Boys soccer
Greyhounds suffer setback
Beckett Miller and Ryder Tervo scored one goal each for Wilmington in a 4-2 District 10 loss to visiting Hickory.
Miller had one assist as well.
