The season is over for the Neshannock High volleyball team.
The ninth-seeded Lady Lancers dropped a 25-14, 25-6, 25-20 match to top-seeded Freeport in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals at Freeport on Saturday.
"Freeport is a machine," Neshannock coach Jenny Bolinger said. "Our girls wanted to go out playing the best volleyball they could; it was encouraging watching our seniors play their best that last game.
"They played well knowing it could be the end of their volleyball career. That's what you want to see. They fought to the end. I was really proud of them. Freeport is a tough team. For them to go in and fight was really encouraging."
Neshannock ends its season at 12-5.
The top four teams qualify for the PIAA Class 2A playoffs from the WPIAL.
Mairan Haggerty recorded 13 kills, seven points and four digs, while Aaralyn Nogay notched 12 digs and seven points.
Jenna Glies garnered 11 digs and Xan Kwiat blocked five shots.
Neshannock will lose Katherine DiMuccio, Haggerty, Kwiat, Nogay and Watts to graduation.
"We're really going to miss them," Bolinger said of the seniors. "This was my first full class. It's very bittersweet to me lose them because they're so special. They leave a legacy on the program."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.