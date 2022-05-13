The Neshannock and Union high softball programs received positive news Thursday with the release of the WPIAL softball pairings.
The Lady Lancers (18-0) picked up the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A playoffs. The Lady Scots (17-3) secured the No. 2 seed out of Class 1A. Both teams claimed a first-round bye as well.
“I was very happy to hear that we got the No. 1 seed,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “Primarily, the girls deserve that ranking. We’ve been hoping to see our name there (on the top seed of the bracket). I think it finally showed up when it mattered most.”
Union coach Doug Fisher also was excited with the news of the pairings release.
“That’s pretty much what I was thinking that we would get,” Fisher said of the No. 2 seed. “I figured we’d get the two. It’s always good to have a rest period.”
Mohawk and Laurel (Class 2A), along with Ellwood City Lincoln (Class 3A) and New Castle (Class 4A) also learned their respective playoff fates Thursday. Shenango (Class 2A) missed the playoffs. Wilmington will learn its District 10 postseason specifics sometime next week.
The Lady Lancers will meet the winner of the Fort Cherry-Carlynton matchup at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Sewickley Academy.
“I don’t think it’s a problem,” Lash said of not knowing which team she will face. “I feel that we go in with confidence. We have to play how we’ve been playing; we can’t take teams lightly.
“We have to have those great team efforts offensively and defensively. We have a deep bench and we have some options fielding wise. and we have a great combination of pitchers. I do think it will be tough. (Class) 2A is tough competition.”
One difficult task Lash has to deal with along with other coaches is the scheduling conflict presented by the WPIAL Track and Field Championships, which will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Slippery Rock University.
“It’s definitely not ideal,” Lash said. “I wish those were not on the same day. Athletes are determined, they’re committed to both sports. They will give it their all and make their way over to the softball game.
“It’s one of the most stressful moments in coaching. I do think they’ll make it to their softball game after track. It can be pretty exhausting for those girls.”
The Lady Scots will clash with the survivor of the Jefferson-Morgan-St. Joseph encounter on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
“I’m not really familiar with either one of them,” Fisher said of the competing teams. “We’re just looking to play our game. It doesn’t matter who we are playing.
“I think we’re playing great. We defeated Riverside, a 2A school, we’re looking solid. We just have to focus. We have to put our heads down like we’ve been doing. Just go after it.”
Mohawk (8-7) opens the playoffs for county softball squads at 3 p.m. Wednesday when it squares off against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Mars.
Ellwood City (10-3) will oppose section rival Beaver Falls at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Seneca Valley. The Lady Wolverines swept the season series, 12-2 and 10-0.
New Castle (6-8) battles Belle Vernon (11-7) in the Class 4A playoffs at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Plum.
Laurel (14-3) matches up with Burgettstown (9-7) at 5 p.m. Wednesday at North Allegheny. The Lady Spartans have won three WPIAL crowns in a row.
A possible third meeting between Laurel and Neshannock taking place in the district championship game was shut down with the release of the pairings. The Lady Spartans and Lady Lancers are on the same side of the bracket. If they meet, it would be in the WPIAL semifinals, not the championship game.
“My own personal feeling, I would have loved to have had them on the other side of the bracket,” Lash said. “It makes it tough for both of us. If we have to play them again, people can expect to see the best high school softball they have seen.
“Both teams have the determination to win. They want to be a four-time champ and we want to win it all, too.”
The WPIAL championships will be held at California University of Pennsylvania’s Lilley Field. Class 3A and Class 1A championship games will be held June 1, while the Class 4A and Class 2A title tilts will be held June 2.
