Two Lawrence County high school softball teams are still alive in a quest to win a state championship.
The Neshannock and Union high softball programs advanced to the semifinals in their respective classification last week. Monday, they will attempt to reach Penn State University, the site of the PIAA title tilts.
The Lady Lancers have experience at this stage of the postseason. Neshannock has won 48 games in a row and is the defending PIAA Class 2A champion.
The Lady Scots, however, are appearing in their first state semifinal matchup.
Neshannock will meet Everett at 2 p.m. at Heindl Field in Dubois in Class 2A action. Union will take on Claysburg-Kimmel at 2 p.m. at Norwin in a Class 1A battle.
NESHANNOCK VS. EVERETT
The Lady Lancers are 22-0 and are coming off a hard-earned 2-1 win over Sharpsville in the quarterfinals.
The Lady Warriors are 24-0 and reached the semifinals with a 12-2 five-inning decision over Cranberry. Everett, the District 5 champs, opened the state playoffs with a 15-12 verdict over Laurel.
“I do know their pitcher has played travel ball with one of my players. There’s some familiarity there,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “I do know they have very good hitters.
“The amount of runs they are putting up each game is incredible. They have scored 27 runs in the two state playoff games.
“We’re expecting a really good offensive performance from them. Our strength is defense. We’ll be ready to defend. Let’s try to hold them to the max we allow and that’s three runs. That’s going to be a hard feat for all of them.”
Neshannock enters the game riding a 48-game winning streak. It is believed to be the longest streak in WPIAL history. The Lady Lancers have trailed just three times all season. Once in each matchup against Riverside and once to Laurel.
“We have talked to them about blocking it out. They don’t feel the pressure,” Lash said. “I tell them, let the pressure be on me.
“As soon as we lose, the eyes will be on me. The girls just need to go out and play and have fun. This is the game you love. Go out and relax and have fun doing it.”
Lash said defense will go a long way toward her team achieving victory against Everett. The Lady Warriors have scored at least 10 runs in every game but four this year. In fact, Everett scored a whopping 42 runs in a win over Fannett Metal.
“We just need to keep playing defense like we have been,” she said. “As the games go on, that’s our strength, led by Addy (Frye) out there pitching.
“When you look at those 22 games we’ve played so far, nobody has scored more than three runs against us. Our defense has to play solid and error free as best as possible. The hitting is where we need to get back into our groove. I look at their scores, they’re very high-scoring games. I can’t imagine that will happen. The goal is to hold them under three runs. If we only have four, we’ll take it.”
Lash feels the experience in the state playoffs is an added bonus for her team.
“This is right where we want to be,”Lash said. “We’re focusing one game at a time. When we look at that third goal for the season, we’re halfway to it.
“We have to go out and be really recharged from how we played Thursday. I feel there is a lot of work to do.”
The Lady Lancers have been held under 10 runs just six times all year. Neshannock’s top of the order typically goes Aaralyn Nogay at leadoff, followed by her younger sister Jaidon Nogay batting second and Frye batting third. Hunter Newman bats fourth, Gabby Quinn is fifth and Gabby Perod bats sixth.
“I think we’re very strong on offense,” Lash said. “That’s kind of lacked a bit lately. Aaralyn and Jaidon both have great speed and can do multiple things with their bat.
“Speed has put us ahead in so many games. Let’s get on top right away. I don’t worry too much. There’s a lot of game left. I just feel like we’re going to get that big inning at some point. We’re not really afraid to have anyone put down a bunt. We have our speed up to bat first.”
Frye (18-0) has been lights out in the circle for Neshannock. She struck out seven in the quarterfinals and 12 in the opening round against Penns Valley. Frye has surrendered 10 total hits in the state playoffs — seven to Penns Valley — and just one walk.
“I always feel that she is strong,” Lash said of Frye. “Certain games she is locked in. Generally, I just really trust that she will be really consistent.
“Speed and location is what she delivers. The velocity is there. She locates well. She hits her spots pretty consistently, and her changeup has come along well. I just always expect a good performance. She’s calm and poised. Even facing her old teammates (Sharpsville), I didn’t see her getting rattled. Addy is just Addy. We just tell her to be the best Addy Frye you can be. Just go out and work hard.”
Neshannock’s one-run win over Sharpsville is just the team’s second one-run decision during the current 48-game winning streak.
“That was really a great game,” Lash said. “I felt pretty comfortable once we got two runs. That was a good game to get us ready for this semifinal game.”
Everett was ousted last year by Laurel in the state quarterfinals, 5-0.
Neshannock’s state championship last season was sealed with a 4-1 decision over Conwell-Egan in the title tilt.
The winner advances to the state championship game to meet the survivor of the South Williamsport-Bald Eagle matchup at 11 a.m. Thursday at Penn State University’s Nittany Lion Softball Park.
UNION VS. CLAYSBURG-KIMMEL
The Lady Scots are 19-3, punching their semifinals ticket with a 5-2 win over West Branch.
“I’m proud of the girls for getting this far,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “It’s just another game. We’re trying to get to the finals.”
The Lady Bulldogs (22-3) moved on with a 5-1 triumph over Chartiers-Houston. Claysburg-Kimmel is the District 6 champion.
“I heard their pitcher is pretty good,” Fisher said of his knowledge of Claysburg-Kimmel.
Union won its second consecutive WPIAL championship this season. Last year, Fisher noted everything after that game would be a bonus. This year, his team put an emphasis on winning a state championship.
“It seems like every game we have been winning is like another game,” he said. “We’re so focused on getting to the finals. There hasn’t been any real excitement yet. We’re just trying to get there.”
The Lady Scots edged Carmichaels, 10-8, in the WPIAL championship game. Fisher noted his team needed to ‘tighten some things up’ as they entered the state playoffs.
“The WPIAL championship game was probably the worst game we’ve played all year,” he said. “We had a good practice and got it all figured out. It was little stuff.
“Statistically, I don’t think we played very well. We had four or five errors. It just wasn’t us.”
Union pitcher Mia Preuhs (12-3), who is a sophomore, is rolling. She has struck out 23 batters in the state playoffs, including 17 in the quarterfinals against West Branch.”
“She’s dialed in right now,” Fisher said. “She was warming up and now she is right there.
“It’s been a combination of everything. She’s probably the most consistent offspeed pitcher I’ve ever had. She can hit that on command. Most people have a changeup, but can only hit it 50 percent of the time. She’s 75 or 80 percent; her location is right on, too. She’s a veteran. She understands the situation much better.”
Union has scored in double figures four of the five postseason games. The win over West Branch was the lowest postseason output this year for the Lady Scots.
“I’m pretty happy with our offense,” Fisher said. “Our freshmen are really driving us. They’re good, real good.
“Liv Williams has to be the best leadoff hitter in (Class) 1A. She places the ball well. She turns singles into doubles. Olivia Benedict pounds the ball. That’s big offense there. Addie Nogay delivers speed with the power. Mia has a big bat, too.”
Fisher noted it’s a similar recipe for success for his team in the semifinals.
“We have to be able to hit,” he said. “Defense wins championships. We’re just putting our head down and going at it.”
The Lady Scots are attempting to follow up WPIAL and PIAA gold in girls basketball by duplicating the feat in softball as well.
Last year, Claysburg-Kimmel competed in Class 2A before realignment pushed the program down to Class 1A. The Lady Bulldogs lost in the state semifinals to eventual runner-up Conwell-Egan, 7-2.
Union lost in the quarterfinals last year to Saegertown in eight innings, 1-0.
The winner reaches the state championship game and will battle the victor of the Tri Valley-Glendale contest at 11 a.m. Friday at Penn State University’s Nittany Lion Softball Park. The Lady Bulldogs have eliminated two WPIAL teams — Frazier and Chartiers-Houston — in the PIAA playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.