INDUSTRY — The Neshannock High football team overcame some adversities to pick up a conference win on Saturday against Western Beaver.
The Lancers toppled Western Beaver, 48-20, in a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference game. Western Beaver holds home games on Saturday, during the afternoon, due to lack of lighting.
“It was a good win. We wanted to be focused going down there, show off our defense a little bit and special teams Saturday and continued to move the football,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “It was just a good win for us. Anytime you go down to Western Beaver, in that environment, the heat’s a factor. You’re not used to playing those day games. It was a nice victory for us.”
The Golden Beavers struck first after a one-yard run in the first quarter. Neshannock’s Carter DeVivo kicked a field goal to end the quarter, 6-3.
“Carter was perfect on extra points and he kicked two field goals for us,” Mozzocio said. “He gave us a big boost when we went down six to nothing. He did a really nice job for us and we hope he continues to throughout the year.”
Matthew Ioanilli turned the tide back in Neshannock’s favor in the second quarter. Ioanilli posted a two- and four-yard touchdown, making the score 17-6 heading into halftime.
Jonny Huff grabbed two consecutive touchdowns of his own in the third quarter. Huff had a total of 108 yards in rushing and 157 in passing.
“Jonny had another solid game. Just, again, waited for his opportunities, patience in running the offense and he did a good job of putting us in some good positions and checking some plays to the proper siding,” Mozzocio said. “The passing game really looked a lot better this week as well. We’ve been working on that. Jonny did well in the ground and in the air.”
Western Beaver launched a 57-yard pass for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Neshannock responded with a DeVivo field goal. Ioanilli ran two yards for a touchdown, bringing the score to 41-14 at the end of the third.
Huff scored the last touchdown for the Lancers on a six-yard run. Western Beaver scored the last touchdown of the game on a two-yard pass.
Neshannock had 13 penalties totaling a loss of 75 yards.
“I knew there was a bunch of them. That’s alarming,” Mozzocio said. “There were a lot of illegal procedures on some punts and things like that. We’ll have to clean up before next week.”
