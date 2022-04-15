The Neshannock High baseball team had a home run trifecta on Friday.
The Lancers belted three home runs in rolling to an 11-1 WPIAL nonsection home win over Union. The game ended in the fifth inning because of the mercy rule.
“We’re going to continue to grind. We went and self evaluated, coaches, players to see how we were going to react,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said, commenting on coming off the previous loss to Mohawk. “This is the way we reacted the last two games with the mercy rule. It all starts and ends on the mound at every level. When I have my one, two and three ready I think we can play with anyone. Everyone in the county, I’m sure, feels the same way.”
The game served as the second annual Anthony Ascione Memorial matchup. Ascione, who helped lead the Lancers to the WPIAL Class AA title in his senior season of 1991 and a runner-up spot in the PIAA playoffs that season, was killed in an automobile accident in 1997.
Ascione was a coach on the Neshannock baseball staff at the time of his death.
“The game was supposed to be (Saturday) and within two hours all the logistics evolved to administration and bussing,” Quahliero said. “I can’t tip my hat enough to coach (Bill) Sanders and Neshannock to let this happen for the Ascione family. It was critically important, the pregame ceremonies and bringing out a crowd for Anthony.”
Brian Chrobak, Ascione’s friend and neighbor growing up, threw out the first pitch. Chrobak was a member of the 2004 WPIAL and PIAA championship team for Neshannock and is battling a rare form of breast cancer.
Chrobak gave a speech to the Lancers prior to the game to inspire the team.
Grant Melder (3-1) took the victory. He relinquished two hits, one run — earned — walked three batters and had seven strikeouts.
“This is an outing he needed,” Quahliero said of Melder. “We’re going to talk. I still feel like he needs to throw more strikes. Again, we’re never going to be complacent. Grant has a fast arm and when his secondary pitches are for strikes he’s going to be really tough to hit down the road. Proud of the way he battled. He didn’t have his best stuff today.”
Colten Shaffer cranked one out of the park in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and two outs. He drove in four runs.
Andrew Frye had two home runs, one in the first inning and the other in the second, and five RBIs.
“I knew the second one was gone,” Frye said. “Coming out here and hitting two home runs against a good team just felt great. My team was hype; they told me just be yourself, same with my coaches, it was just an amazing moment.”
“Andrew is a tremendous player that is starting to get comfortable,” Quahliero said. “At his size, if he just lets things play and continues to work on some short swings. He was coming out of his shoes early, pulling his front shoulder out. He’s starting to get comfortable. The ball has no choice but to fly off his bat. Tremendous day by Andrew. It’s a career day. Great day for him, super kid.”
Neshannock outhit the Scotties, 9-2.
“We were just getting some work in and our pitchers left some pitches up,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “They’re (Neshannock) a great hitting team and they’re going to attack mistakes. I won’t say any of those (home runs) were wind blown because those were bombs. You leave pitches up against a good hitting team, they’re going to attack you and make you hurt for your mistakes. We’re going to go back to work.”
Shane Roper (2-2) took the loss. He surrendered six hits and six runs — all earned — with a walk and three strikeouts.
Neshannock plated three runs in the first inning, three in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth.
Nick Vitale drove in the lone Scotties run in the third inning.
