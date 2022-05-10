The Neshannock High baseball team bounced back against Laurel on Tuesday.
After suffering a loss to the Spartans on Monday, the Lancers went to an indoor facility owned by John Sansone after the game to practice hitting for an hour on their own.
The after-game practice paid off with the Lancers defeating Laurel, 8-0, in the WPIAL Section 2-2A game.
“What we needed to do was in 24 hours turn things around to where we focus on what we could control,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “Today we controlled trying to beat a very good baseball team, a tremendously well coached baseball team by Coach (Gene) DiGennaro and we got that done today.”
Sebastian Coiro (6-0) earned the victory. He went the distance and allowed three hits, with two walks and eight strikeouts.
“It’s fitting for a kid who’s a senior, who’s simply put us on his back here in the last couple of weeks,” Quahliero said of Coiro. “That’s three complete games in a row now heading into the playoffs. I put him in the high standard up with any pitcher in (Class) 2A. I have that much confidence in Sebastian Coiro.”
Cameron Caldararo took the loss. He pitched three innings and surrendered two hits and two runs — one earned — with five walks and two strikeouts.
“I tip my hat to Neshannock,” DiGennaro said. “Tonight they were better than us, not much really else to say. They were better than us today, we got them yesterday, they bounced back and got us today.”
In the bottom of the second inning, Neshannock put up the first tally of the game after Josh Pallerino drove home Dom Cubellis. Michael Altmyer brought home Andrew Moses in the bottom of the third inning.
“Michael Altmyer was a New Castle News first-team all-conference last year. He tore his UCL,” Quahliero said. “It took him out of position. I put him at the DH spot. Well, I had a couple of other kids, Colten Shaffer was hurt and Colten DH’d. So, Michael accepted his role the entire year. Michael Altmyer, I wanted him to be here on the last game at Kirkwood Field. He hits a ground ball to second base and he hustled his tail down forcing a pressure throw. It was caused by his hustle. That’s the type of kid I want in my tribe; on my team.”
Before the bottom of the fifth inning began, Quahliero gathered the team and told them, “We need to finish.” Jack and Luke Glies responded by plating one run apiece.
“That’s something that’s been our Achilles’ heel,” Quahliero said on finishing. “We jumped out on Laurel 3-0 yesterday. Again, Coach DiGennaro, those kids over there at Laurel, tremendous baseball players. I wanted to score 10 because it could’ve came into the situation where they’re going to keep pressing. Their top of the lineup for the Spartans, again, just one after another just grinders.”
Nate Rynd started off the sixth inning driving a ball to deep left field to bring home two runners.
“That was awesome,” Rynd said on the two-run hit. “The guys were all hitting and getting on base. Hitting’s contagious so when I get up there it’s easy when my guys are hitting.”
“To be honest, Nate has been struggling more than I’ve ever seen him struggle in his life,” Quahliero said. “But the thing about Nate Rynd, he never takes it in the field, behind the ditch he’s our leader, he’s our quarterback back there. To me, that’s a tremendous character kid that does that. I just had a feeling today Nate was going to start his hot streak and it’s perfect timing heading into the postseason.”
Pallerino and Jack Glies both knocked in one run each after Rynd. Rynd and Glies grabbed two RBIs.
In the top of the seventh inning with two outs, Quahliero signaled to Coiro he had three pitches left before he would hit 100. Laurel’s batter struck out after a series of fastballs before taking off to first before Coiro tagged him out.
“I looked at him and I gave the number three to him because he was at 97 and he just winked at me,” Quahliero said. “I knew he was going to finish at that point.”
“He was like three and I was like, ‘Three? I thought I could just finish the batter,’ he’s like, ‘Just go, just go,’” Coiro said. “Fastball, fastball, fastball just get it out. Then I got him. It was fun, it’s a great way to end it.”
