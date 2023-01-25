The Neshannock High boys basketball team jumped out to an early lead against Ellwood City Lincoln on Tuesday and didn’t relinquish it the rest of the game.
The Lancers defeated Ellwood City at home in WPIAL Class 1-3A action, 77-55.
“We forced them to have 21 turnovers last game and I thought we came out in that first half and really bought into that same mentality that we played with down there. Just trying to get as many deflections as possible,” Neshannock coach John Corey said on the victory. “Most of the stuff they run is going through Joe Roth. We know that and I just felt we were very well scouted and prepared to make things as difficult as possible for them to get the ball to him. Our deflections and our steals early on I thought kind of set the tone.”
The Lancers had 12 total steals in the game against Ellwood City.
Neshannock grabbed an 8-0 lead in the first three minutes of the first quarter before Ellwood City’s Chris Smiley and Joseph Roth netted a combined eight points of their own. Neshannock (7-1 section, 11-4 overall) ended the first quarter with a 15-8 lead over the Wolverines.
“Eleven turnovers in the first half — that’s the difference for us. Our guards have got to play better and be strong with the basketball,” Ellwood City coach Scott Dibble said of the loss. “It’s a football game in here, it always is, and I was just a little frustrated the way things kind of went but it is what it is.”
Neshannock's best offensive quarter came in the second when they chipped in 23 points to Ellwood City’s 11 to enter halftime with a 19-point lead.
Roth started to break away from Neshannock’s defense and scored the first seven points for Ellwood City (4-4, 12-6) in the third quarter. After a slam dunk by the 6-foot-5 Roth, Corey called for a timeout with 3:54 left on the clock.
“It wasn’t even so much of what Joe was doing. It was what we were doing with the ball on offense,” Corey said of the timeout. “I just felt we had a couple of bad possessions offensively. To start the year, one of those early excuses was that some of these guys didn’t have a ton of varsity experience. At this point of the season, everyone’s a seasoned veteran. We play a ton of guys. We play nine guys. It’s not like guys are stepping on the court that haven’t been in big moments for us.
“That timeout referenced was definitely that — just to get us refocused, make sure we’re doing the right things offensively. You could see that Ellwood was playing with a little bit of urgency in the second half and trying to trap. I thought a couple of possessions in a row we weren’t as sure with the basketball as we needed to be.”
Roth paced the Wolverines with a game-high 24 points. Roth returned to action Friday after dealing with an injury.
“I think you take three weeks off...you have to shake the rust off a little bit,” Dibble said. “I kind of see sometimes he’s a little tentative in his decision making because he’s a little bit leery about it which I can completely understand.
“I was super impressed the way Jordan Keller played today, a freshman, he came out and gave us 16, handled the ball well and didn’t turnover much. He’s coming in. We need to get more contributions out of these other kids. (I’m) really not happy with the way we defended.”
Jack Glies led Neshannock with 20 points and 13 rebounds.
“Listen, we feed off of each other. We love each other. At the start of the year I felt like everyone was kind of playing for themselves a little bit, but we’ve been spending a lot of time together and coming together. It’s really nice feeding off of each other,” Glies said of the win. “Home court — we have all of our fans here. They just get us real fired up to just walk out and play as hard as we possibly can. Of course, in film all week we focused on 35 (Roth). It’s always how it’s going to be with them. Limit him; you beat Ellwood City. That’s how it is.”
Corey commented that Glies makes the Lancers, “So much better,” with his court vision, ball handling and ability to get the ball to guys in the spots that they are comfortable with.
After the timeout, the Lancers tacked on 15 more points to end the third quarter with a 59-34 lead over Ellwood City.
Corey said that Neshannock’s offensive execution in the game was, “Pretty good,” adding, “I thought we could’ve shot the 3-ball a little bit better than we did, but we got good looks and a lot of those balls rimmed in and out. From the free throw line, I thought we could’ve been a lot better. Those are things as far as offensive efficiency that we’ll take a look at.”
Neshannock was 13 for 22 at the free-throw line while the Wolverines were 19 for 22.
“I do think our defense created a lot of offense,” Corey said. “A lot of transition and that’s what we emphasis. The easiest offense we can convert with is transition offense. I thought our defensive pressure throughout the game created a bunch of opportunities for us.”
The Lancers will travel to Beaver Falls on Friday to compete in Class 1-3A action while Ellwood City is set to host section rival Mohawk on the same day. Both tip-offs are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
