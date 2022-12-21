The Neshannock High boys basketball team jumped out early against Ellwood City Lincoln in the first quarter and didn’t slow down its momentum on Tuesday.
The Lancers defeated WPIAL Section 1-3A rival Ellwood City, 70-44. The Wolverines suffered their first section loss of the season.
“I just thought we were very prepared for what we were facing tonight. I think my staff did a tremendous job breaking down film and we’ve had a couple of good days at practice getting ready for Ellwood,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “I think, one, we were prepared. Two, those guys were hungry for that quick start. We talked about it and up to this point this season we’ve had a lot quick starts. We’ve been able to get out and kind of jump on people early on.
“The way we shot the ball the first half — I think we were 9 of 13 behind the arc in the first half. If we can shoot the basketball like that we’re in a pretty good position.”
Neshannock’s 3-pointers helped get the early lead against Ellwood City with six of its nine 3-pointers in the game being in the first quarter alone.
“It’s one of the things I emphasize to our kids — we have to defend better. I give Neshannock credit they’re well prepared; well coached,” Ellwood City coach Scott Dibble said. “We talked about not giving up three-point shots and we gave up a bunch of them in the first quarter.”
Defensive pressure on Ellwood City’s Joseph Roth, forcing him to score only two points in the first quarter, and a flurry of steals from Jack Glies helped end the first quarter with Neshannock leading 22-9. Glies supplied 19 points for the Lancers.
“We were watching (Joseph Roth) the whole game. That was our game plan — control him. Those backside steals, when people aren’t looking, to come pick it up from behind,” Glies said. “It’s huge. The last three times they beat us...revenge tour. We wanted to get them back and it’s a good start to section play.”
The Lancers had a total of 11 steals to Ellwood City’s 3.
Neshannock netted 24 points in the second quarter to Ellwood City’s 12 to end the first half with a 46-21 lead.
“I thought we really did a nice job adjusting in the second half. That was part of the kids not giving up and fighting,” Dibble said. “We’re back to the drawing board and getting better each and every time we play. You just got to keep looking at it and say, ‘What can we do better and improve each and every week?’”
The Lancers produced just seven points in the third quarter while Ellwood City tacked on 15.
“The thing at halftime was we needed to keep attacking and spread the floor. We scored seven and I think almost six minutes into that third quarter we only had two points,” Corey said. “We did go on kind of a dry spell. To be critical of us, if there’s an area in that third quarter, I just think we did make some bad decisions with the basketball. Knowing time and score, I thought our shot selection at times was not good, premature if you will. As the quarter went on I think our defensive pressure picked up again.”
Roth led the Wolverines with 28 points.
“I’m not going to be one of the guys to go out and critique officials. He gets beat up and displaced every single game. I feel bad for him sometimes,” Dibble said of Roth. “He just takes a pounding out there and its tough. He’s dealing with an ankle injury right now and he tried to power through it. I walked into the locker room and he took of the tape and his whole foot was black and blue.
“He’s trying to help the team. We need to get our kids to contribute. Its a five-man game and Neshannock shot the lights out tonight.”
Foul trouble was rampant in the fourth quarter which allowed Neshannock to make 9 of 10 shots from the free-throw line. Luciano DeLillo netted all six of his free-throw shots and Nate Rynd made the other three.
“Everything my coach was calling, all the plays, everything was just hitting on all cylinders. The shots, we were trusting in one another and my coach was giving me confidence to be able to hit the shots that I did,” DeLillo said. “I was just trying to go for the ball at the end of the game. Just trying to get the ball in our possession and waste the time on the clock. (Joseph Roth’s) a good ball player and all, but I was hitting the foul shots and doing what I was supposed to do.”
DeLillo paced the Lancers with 26 points.
“Luci played with so much energy and so much heart. Luci was a guy last year who would step on the floor for us in spurts. He played two minutes here and maybe three minutes,” Corey said. “He just plays so hard. To his credit, sometimes last year he would come out and play with great effort, great energy and make a bad decision with the basketball. I really think this year he’s really come together as a player.
“He still has the great fight and the great energy. Now, he’s playing with the sense of intelligence and kind of being mindful of the basketball and us trying to take care of it and get a good shot each possession. He’s definitely bought into that aspect as well.”
Ellwood City ended the game with 18 fouls while Neshannock had 15.
