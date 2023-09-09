The Neshannock High girls tennis team competed in the Midwestern Athletic Conference Team Tennis Tournament on Friday.
The event was held at Brady’s Run Park, Blackhawk High School and Beaver High School.
The Lady Lancers competed against 16 teams, which play mostly Class 4A to Class 5A competition.
“I thought we played and competed very well against some of the best teams in Beaver and Allegheny County,” Neshannock coach Chuck Dess said. “All this match play helped the girls toward the stretch run. I was really proud of their performance.”
Following are the results:
No. 1 singles: Neshannock’s Lindsey Urban defeated Hopewell in the round of 16, 6-0. She was defeated in the quarterfinals by West Allegheny, 7-6 (7-2).
No. 2 singles: Neshannock’s Elena Noga defeated Ellwood City Lincoln in the round of 16, 6-1. She was defeated in the quarterfinals by Montour, 7-6 (9-7).
No. 3 singles: Neshannock’s Chloe Maalouf defeated Beaver Falls, 6-0, in a play-in round. In the round of 16, she defeated Montour, 6-4. In the quarterfinals, she was defeated by Beaver, 6-0.
First doubles: Neshannock’s Alexa Ong and Jules Medure defeated Riverside, 6-3, in the round of 16. In the quarterfinals, they were defeated by Quaker Valley, 6-3.
Second doubles: Neshannock’s Brianna Bailey and Giada Cappabianco defeated Hopewell, 6-0, in the round of 16. In the quarterfinals, the girls were defeated by Ambridge, 7-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.