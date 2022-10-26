McKEES ROCKS — The Neshannock High volleyball team toppled Brownsville on Wednesday at Montour High School.
The ninth-seeded Lady Lancers swept Brownsville in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs, 25-8, 25-20, 25-16. The Lady Lancers advance to face top-seeded Freeport on Saturday at a location and time to be determined.
“It was a great first round. We knew coming into it that our experience as far as being in playoffs it was Brownsville’s first time in a playoff,” Neshannock coach Jenny Bolinger said. “You know the nerves can affect another team and we wanted to come out hitting, especially the first game. They just hit away. That’s what going to happen down the line in playoffs.”
Mairan Haggerty led Neshannock (12-4) with 15 kills, 16 service points, four aces and six digs. Haggerty needed 15 kills to reach 300 on the season.
“It’s pretty cool. I didn’t know at all. It’s cool that I hit that and didn’t even really know that was a thing and I guess it is. I’m really happy,” Haggerty said of the milestone. “It’s definitely a good start. I think if we keep playing like we do, we can definitely go far, so I’m excited to see what happens.”
Bolinger said the serving was the difference for Neshannock.
“Our serving was great. To see the girls serving, that’s something we’ve struggled with at certain points in our season,” Bolinger said. “The serving is going to win us games. To see the girls improving in their serving is fantastic later in the season.”
Isabella Perod posted 12 service points, Katie DiMuccio slammed seven kills and Adriona Arnold produced 12 points with three of them being aces for Neshannock.
LAUREL FALLS
Laurel High’s season came to an end Wednesday.
The Lady Spartans fell to South Park in four sets, 24-26, 25-14, 24-26, 22-25, at Moon High School. Laurel was the 10th seed in the tournament.
South Park, the seventh seed, faces No. 2 Shenango in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
No other information was provided by Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.